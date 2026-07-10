https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/russias-air-defenses-shred-5000-drones-in-one-week-of-aerial-carnage---mod-1124431108.html
Russia’s Air Defenses Shred 5,000 Drones in One Week of Aerial Carnage - MoD
Russia’s Air Defenses Shred 5,000 Drones in One Week of Aerial Carnage - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia’s air defenses destroyed nearly 5,000 drones over the course of one week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2026-07-10T09:42+0000
2026-07-10T09:42+0000
2026-07-10T09:42+0000
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Ukraine lost over 3,060 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said. This is in addition to over 1,380 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,290 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 1,490 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,310 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 410 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian armed forces carried out six strikes on Ukrainian defense industry complex facilities in response to Kiev's attacks on civilian targets in Russia over the past week, the ministry said.
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russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), drone, drone strike, drone warfare, drone attack, air defense, air defense missile system
Russia’s Air Defenses Shred 5,000 Drones in One Week of Aerial Carnage - MoD
Russia’s air defenses destroyed nearly 5,000 drones over the course of one week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Air defense systems shot down 72 guided aerial bombs, 36 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, four Vampire multiple launch rocket systems made in the Czech Republic, 10 Flamingo land-based cruise missiles, three Neptune-MD long-range guided missiles, as well as 4,975 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 3,060 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed formations in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Vostok amounted to more than 3,060 military personnel, 22 armored combat vehicles, 52 vehicles and three field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 1,380 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,290 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 1,490 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,310 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 410 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces
carried out six strikes on Ukrainian defense industry complex facilities in response to Kiev's attacks on civilian targets in Russia over the past week, the ministry said.