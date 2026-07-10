https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/russias-air-defenses-shred-5000-drones-in-one-week-of-aerial-carnage---mod-1124431108.html

Russia’s Air Defenses Shred 5,000 Drones in One Week of Aerial Carnage - MoD

Russia’s Air Defenses Shred 5,000 Drones in One Week of Aerial Carnage - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia’s air defenses destroyed nearly 5,000 drones over the course of one week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

2026-07-10T09:42+0000

2026-07-10T09:42+0000

2026-07-10T09:42+0000

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Ukraine lost over 3,060 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said. This is in addition to over 1,380 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,290 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 1,490 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,310 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 410 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian armed forces carried out six strikes on Ukrainian defense industry complex facilities in response to Kiev's attacks on civilian targets in Russia over the past week, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/russian-forces-strike-logistics-centers-supporting-ukrainian-forces-1124422502.html

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