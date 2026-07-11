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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Troops Liberate Village of Bachevsk in Sumy Region
Russian Troops Liberate Village of Bachevsk in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces has liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-07-11T09:43+0000
2026-07-11T09:43+0000
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"Units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region," the ministry said.
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Russian Troops Liberate Village of Bachevsk in Sumy Region

09:43 GMT 11.07.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny BiyatovSoldiers of the 37th Motor Rifle Regiment, 25th Army, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, conduct combat coordination training in the Lugansk People's Republic.
Soldiers of the 37th Motor Rifle Regiment, 25th Army, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, conduct combat coordination training in the Lugansk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
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The Russian Armed Forces has liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 175 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 215 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 455 by the Vostok battlegroup, and up to 70 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces struck and damaged Ukraine's fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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