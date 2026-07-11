https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/russian-troops-liberate-village-of-bachevsk-in--sumy-region-1124434511.html
Russian Troops Liberate Village of Bachevsk in Sumy Region
Russian Troops Liberate Village of Bachevsk in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces has liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-07-11T09:43+0000
2026-07-11T09:43+0000
2026-07-11T09:43+0000
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"Units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region," the ministry said.
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Russian Troops Liberate Village of Bachevsk in Sumy Region
The Russian Armed Forces has liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 175 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 215 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 455 by the Vostok battlegroup
, and up to 70 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces struck and damaged Ukraine's fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities