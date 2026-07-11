https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/russian-troops-liberate-village-of-bachevsk-in--sumy-region-1124434511.html

Russian Troops Liberate Village of Bachevsk in Sumy Region

Russian Troops Liberate Village of Bachevsk in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces has liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-07-11T09:43+0000

2026-07-11T09:43+0000

2026-07-11T09:43+0000

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"Units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region," the ministry said.

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