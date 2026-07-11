International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/ukraine-years-away-from-producing-patriot-missiles--ex-us-diplomat-1124434047.html
Ukraine ‘Years Away’ From Producing Patriot Missiles – Ex-US Diplomat
Ukraine ‘Years Away’ From Producing Patriot Missiles – Ex-US Diplomat
Sputnik International
Ukraine will not be able to produce its own Patriot surface-to-air missiles for years, even if it does receive a production license from the US, Chas Freeman, former ex-Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, tells Ria Novosti. 
2026-07-11T07:37+0000
2026-07-11T07:37+0000
analysis
ukraine
us
nato
patriot
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117296767_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_e9bbb75504187ef1ba2ae3e59eef394e.jpg
He emphasizes that even in the US, producing a single system takes two years. Moreover, it is still unclear whether the companies RTX and Lockheed Martin, which jointly manufacture the complexes, are willing to provide intellectual property rights to Ukraine and under what conditions, he adds.The ex-diplomat reminds that Patriot systems, which experienced multiple failures when intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles in the recent escalation in the Middle East “have a distinctly unimpressive track record when it comes to countering Russian missiles,” Freeman noted.NATO’s Patriots were responsible for a series of Ukraine’s latest air defense fiascos against Russian strikes.In response to news that the US might give Ukraine a license for the production of Patriot interceptors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that this would constitute another sign of unacceptable encroachment by NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/ukraines-patriot-play-is-both-impossible-and-pointless-heres-why-1124432377.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117296767_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7ac5ed1b30fe77844bd4905aaef4e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, us, nato, patriot
ukraine, us, nato, patriot

Ukraine ‘Years Away’ From Producing Patriot Missiles – Ex-US Diplomat

07:37 GMT 11.07.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiU.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory.
U.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
Ukraine will not be able to produce its own Patriot surface-to-air missiles for years, even if it does receive a production license from the US, Chas Freeman, former ex-Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, tells Ria Novosti. 
He emphasizes that even in the US, producing a single system takes two years.
"At present, the US has no Patriots available for delivery to Ukraine, and there will be none in the coming years,” the diplomat notes.
Moreover, it is still unclear whether the companies RTX and Lockheed Martin, which jointly manufacture the complexes, are willing to provide intellectual property rights to Ukraine and under what conditions, he adds.
The ex-diplomat reminds that Patriot systems, which experienced multiple failures when intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles in the recent escalation in the Middle East “have a distinctly unimpressive track record when it comes to countering Russian missiles,” Freeman noted.
NATO’s Patriots were responsible for a series of Ukraine’s latest air defense fiascos against Russian strikes.
In response to news that the US might give Ukraine a license for the production of Patriot interceptors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that this would constitute another sign of unacceptable encroachment by NATO.
Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland, as then-US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One enroute to Warsaw, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
Analysis
Ukraine’s Patriot Play is Both Impossible and Pointless: Here’s Why
Yesterday, 16:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала