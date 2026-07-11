https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/ukraine-years-away-from-producing-patriot-missiles--ex-us-diplomat-1124434047.html

Ukraine ‘Years Away’ From Producing Patriot Missiles – Ex-US Diplomat

Ukraine ‘Years Away’ From Producing Patriot Missiles – Ex-US Diplomat

Sputnik International

Ukraine will not be able to produce its own Patriot surface-to-air missiles for years, even if it does receive a production license from the US, Chas Freeman, former ex-Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, tells Ria Novosti.

2026-07-11T07:37+0000

2026-07-11T07:37+0000

2026-07-11T07:37+0000

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He emphasizes that even in the US, producing a single system takes two years. Moreover, it is still unclear whether the companies RTX and Lockheed Martin, which jointly manufacture the complexes, are willing to provide intellectual property rights to Ukraine and under what conditions, he adds.The ex-diplomat reminds that Patriot systems, which experienced multiple failures when intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles in the recent escalation in the Middle East “have a distinctly unimpressive track record when it comes to countering Russian missiles,” Freeman noted.NATO’s Patriots were responsible for a series of Ukraine’s latest air defense fiascos against Russian strikes.In response to news that the US might give Ukraine a license for the production of Patriot interceptors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that this would constitute another sign of unacceptable encroachment by NATO.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/ukraines-patriot-play-is-both-impossible-and-pointless-heres-why-1124432377.html

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