Ukraine’s Patriot Play is Both Impossible and Pointless: Here’s Why
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPatriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland, as then-US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One enroute to Warsaw, Poland.
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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“In theory,” one can dream about building “anything and anywhere.” In practice, cold hard realities get in the way, says veteran Russian military analyst Alexei Leonkov, commenting on Ukraine’s hopes to license-build Patriot missile interceptors.
Speaking to Sputnik, Leonkov pointed out that:
Japan got a license over 20 years ago but only makes ~30 interceptors a year, with production bottlenecked for reasons which remain unknown. Germany got the ok in 2022 but hasn’t built a single one. "How can Ukraine, which does not have its own real military-industrial complex located on its own territory, produce this?"
production in Ukraine would be extremely limited (the US itself makes only 600-650 a year, but spent over 1.2k Patriot interceptors in the recent war with Iran, for example)
where would production go? Underground bunkers, in reach of Oreshnik missiles? "They can embark on construction, but protecting it from our high-precision strikes is completely unrealistic." The 2025 destruction of Ukraine's Sapsan missile production is a case in point.
where would parts and rare earths come from (the latter's market is cornered by China and Russia)
Leonkov doesn’t rule out it’s all a scam – Ukraine isn’t asking for a license for itself, but a third party, like Britain, which has been sought similar SAM tech to help develop its own national systems for a long time.
Alternatively, perhaps Ukraine will try to mask assembly with license production - similarly to what they've done with drones - built in European NATO countries but marketed as "Made in Ukraine."