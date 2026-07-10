https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/ukraines-patriot-play-is-both-impossible-and-pointless-heres-why-1124432377.html

Ukraine’s Patriot Play is Both Impossible and Pointless: Here’s Why

Ukraine’s Patriot Play is Both Impossible and Pointless: Here’s Why

Sputnik International

“In theory,” one can dream about building “anything and anywhere.” In practice, reality get in the way, says military analyst Alexei Leonkov, commenting on Ukraine’s hopes for a license to build Patriot interceptors.

2026-07-10T16:26+0000

2026-07-10T16:26+0000

2026-07-10T16:26+0000

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alexei leonkov

military & intelligence

ukraine

japan

germany

patriot

sapsan

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Speaking to Sputnik, Leonkov pointed out that:Leonkov doesn’t rule out it’s all a scam – Ukraine isn’t asking for a license for itself, but a third party, like Britain, which has been sought similar SAM tech to help develop its own national systems for a long time.Alternatively, perhaps Ukraine will try to mask assembly with license production - similarly to what they've done with drones - built in European NATO countries but marketed as "Made in Ukraine."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/patriot-license-for-ukraine-is-money-laundering-disguised-as-good-deal--karen-kwiatkowski-1124427139.html

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alexei leonkov, military & intelligence, ukraine, japan, germany, patriot, sapsan