https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/western-air-defense-proves-vulnerable-to-russian-high-precision-weapons---mod-1124434814.html

Western Air Defense Proves Vulnerable to Russian High-Precision Weapons - MoD

Western Air Defense Proves Vulnerable to Russian High-Precision Weapons - MoD

Sputnik International

High-precision weapons of the Russian Armed Forces used to strike Ukraine's military infrastructure reliably overcome any air defense systems provided to Ukraine by the West, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

2026-07-11T12:30+0000

2026-07-11T12:30+0000

2026-07-11T12:30+0000

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"An analysis of the results of the Russian Armed Forces' use of high-precision weapons to strike military infrastructure targets of Ukraine confirms their high effectiveness and their capability to reliably overcome any air defense or anti-missile defense systems provided to Zelensky by Western sponsors," the statement read. Earlier in the day, the Russian Armed Forces carried out group strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities.The strikes targeted the Kiev-based AeroDrone enterprise, which develops and manufactures heavy, high-payload, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, including the E-300 Enterprise and D-80 Discovery models. Russian forces also struck Ukraine's Fanplit plant, a facility used for the production and storage of Fire Point 2 long-range drones.In the port of Izmail, the strikes damaged fuel depots, loading ramps, fuel pumping stations, weapons and military equipment storage facilities, and port infrastructure control points.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/russia-targets-ukrainian-drone-production-facility-in-overnight-attack-1124434196.html

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