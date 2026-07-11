https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/zakharova-dismisses-zelenskys-complaints-about-ukraines-air-defense-1124435009.html
Zakharova Dismisses Zelensky's Complaints About Ukraine's Air Defense
Zakharova Dismisses Zelensky's Complaints About Ukraine's Air Defense
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday dismissed Volodymyr Zelensky's claims of air defense problems, telling Sputnik that "nothing will help him."
2026-07-11T13:26+0000
2026-07-11T13:26+0000
2026-07-11T13:26+0000
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"Nothing will help him. He is like a tick that has latched onto the body of the Ukrainian people and cannot get its fill of blood," Zakharova said. Earlier in the day, Zelensky said that Ukraine's air defense system was failing to cope with Russian ballistic missiles. He added that not a single one of six Iskander missiles launched at targets in Ukraine overnight had been intercepted.
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Zakharova Dismisses Zelensky's Complaints About Ukraine's Air Defense
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday dismissed Volodymyr Zelensky's claims of air defense problems, telling Sputnik that "nothing will help him."
"Nothing will help him. He is like a tick that has latched onto the body of the Ukrainian people and cannot get its fill of blood," Zakharova said.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky said that Ukraine's air defense system was failing to cope with Russian ballistic missiles. He added that not a single one of six Iskander missiles launched at targets in Ukraine overnight had been intercepted.