https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/zakharova-dismisses-zelenskys-complaints-about-ukraines-air-defense-1124435009.html

Zakharova Dismisses Zelensky's Complaints About Ukraine's Air Defense

Zakharova Dismisses Zelensky's Complaints About Ukraine's Air Defense

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday dismissed Volodymyr Zelensky's claims of air defense problems, telling Sputnik that "nothing will help him."

2026-07-11T13:26+0000

2026-07-11T13:26+0000

2026-07-11T13:26+0000

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"Nothing will help him. He is like a tick that has latched onto the body of the Ukrainian people and cannot get its fill of blood," Zakharova said. Earlier in the day, Zelensky said that Ukraine's air defense system was failing to cope with Russian ballistic missiles. He added that not a single one of six Iskander missiles launched at targets in Ukraine overnight had been intercepted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/western-air-defense-proves-vulnerable-to-russian-high-precision-weapons---mod-1124434814.html

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