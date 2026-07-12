https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/four-people-killed-in-ukrainian-attack-on-energodar-rosatom-ceo-1124437266.html
Four People Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Energodar - Rosatom CEO
Four People Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Energodar - Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
Four people were killed in the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on facilities in Energodar, Russia's Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.
2026-07-12T14:25+0000
2026-07-12T14:25+0000
2026-07-12T14:25+0000
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"Just two days after the meeting with the IAEA, we have had the bloodiest day in Energodar. And this is not a figure of speech, but a fact. Four people were killed – two women and two men – and four were wounded, one of whom was seriously injured. The routine nature of these murders never ceases to amaze," Rosatom's press service quoted Likhachev as saying.He clarified that a bus stop was attacked in the morning. That afternoon, three people were killed when a drone struck a car, Likhachev added."What happened this morning is an ideal opportunity for the IAEA to demonstrate, through action and not just words, its commitment to the agreements reached just two days ago to maximally expedite informing the global community about all risks, incidents, and threats arising in the Energodar region," Likhachev said.Since April 27, the start of the large-scale escalation from Kiev, 11 civilians have been killed in Energodar, he added.
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Four People Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Energodar - Rosatom CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four people were killed in the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on facilities in Energodar, Russia's Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.
"Just two days after the meeting with the IAEA, we have had the bloodiest day in Energodar. And this is not a figure of speech, but a fact. Four people were killed – two women and two men – and four were wounded, one of whom was seriously injured. The routine nature of these murders never ceases to amaze," Rosatom's press service quoted Likhachev as saying.
He clarified that a bus stop was attacked in the morning. That afternoon, three people were killed when a drone struck a car, Likhachev added.
"What happened this morning is an ideal opportunity for the IAEA to demonstrate, through action and not just words, its commitment to the agreements reached just two days ago to maximally expedite informing the global community about all risks, incidents, and threats arising in the Energodar region," Likhachev said.
Since April 27, the start of the large-scale escalation from Kiev, 11 civilians have been killed in Energodar, he added.