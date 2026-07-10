https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/ukrainian-attacks-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-sharply-escalate---rosatom-1124431479.html

Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Sharply Escalate - Rosatom

Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Sharply Escalate - Rosatom

Sputnik International

Interdepartmental consultations between Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) were held in Kaliningrad, with the focus on safety of the plant, the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Friday.

2026-07-10T12:06+0000

2026-07-10T12:06+0000

2026-07-10T12:30+0000

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international atomic energy agency (iaea)

russia

zaporozhye

kaliningrad

rosatom

zaporozhye npp

ukraine

kiev

alexei likhachev

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"Alexey Likhachev emphasized that since the end of April, there has been a sharp escalation in Ukrainian armed forces strikes against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Energodar, and surrounding areas," Rosatom said in a statement following consultations between Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kaliningrad.In total, since the start of escalation of Kiev's attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and Energodar, 7 people have been killed and 40 others have been injured, the statement said.The Rosatom CEO once again called on the IAEA to publicly assess ongoing crimes of Kiev against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, adding that in the absence of condemnation and criticism, Kiev is taking increasingly reckless actions against the plant and Energodar.The voltage for the repaired Dneprovskaya transmission line for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was not applied by the Ukrainian side, Rosatom said.The official reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency do not fully reflect the objective opinion in terms of threats to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Likhachev said.Since mid-March, the plant has been attacked by 460 Ukrainian drones and 15 times by Ukrainian artillery, the CEO said, adding that six people have since been killed and another 43 have been injured in Ukraine's strikes on Energodar."The level of attacks on the city of Energodar is beyond common sense," Likhachev said.The CEO also called any concealment of Kiev's attacks on the plant and Energodar an encouragement for further escalation.Alexey Likhachev called consultations with the International Atomic Energy Agency productive, noting that they have agreed on a number of practical steps for the first time since 2022.IAEA employees ensured the peaceful completion of repairs to the Dneprovskaya transmission line to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the CEO said."It turned out that despite all the difficulties, we were able to solve a significant part of the problems solely due to the presence of the IAEA mission at the site of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Likhachev added.Interdepartmental consultations between Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were held in Kaliningrad, with the focus on the safety of the plant, Rosatom said."Interdepartmental consultations between Russia and the IAEA on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were held in Kaliningrad. The main topic was the issue of ensuring the safety of the nuclear power plant," the corporation said in a statement. The sides confirmed the importance of maintaining constant dialogue on current issues, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/ukraine-deliberately-and-systematically-kills-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-employees---rosatom-1124327924.html

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international atomic energy agency (iaea), russia, zaporozhye, kaliningrad, rosatom, zaporozhye npp, ukraine, kiev, alexei likhachev