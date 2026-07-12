https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/iran-to-review-vessels-bids-for-transit-via-hormuz-once-situation-stabilizes-authorities-1124437157.html
Iran to Review Vessels Bids for Transit Via Hormuz Once Situation Stabilizes - Authorities
Iran to Review Vessels Bids for Transit Via Hormuz Once Situation Stabilizes - Authorities
Sputnik International
Iran will review requests for vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz once the situation in the region stabilizes, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said on Sunday.
2026-07-12T13:59+0000
2026-07-12T13:59+0000
2026-07-12T13:59+0000
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"Due to recent unlawful movements by US armed forces in the region, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is currently impossible. As soon as the situation stabilizes, all requests will be reviewed and necessary permits issued," the statement read. On Sunday, Iran stated the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until US intervention in the region ceases. The move came amid another wave of exchanges of strikes between the US and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/us-launches-massive-strikes-on-iran-as-irgc-closes-strait-of-hormuz-1124436393.html
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Iran to Review Vessels Bids for Transit Via Hormuz Once Situation Stabilizes - Authorities
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will review requests for vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz once the situation in the region stabilizes, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said on Sunday.
"Due to recent unlawful movements by US armed forces in the region, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is currently impossible. As soon as the situation stabilizes, all requests will be reviewed and necessary permits issued," the statement read.
On Sunday, Iran stated the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until US intervention in the region ceases. The move came amid another wave of exchanges of strikes between the US and Iran.