https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/us-launches-massive-strikes-on-iran-as-irgc-closes-strait-of-hormuz-1124436393.html

US Launches Massive Strikes on Iran as IRGC Closes Strait of Hormuz

US Launches Massive Strikes on Iran as IRGC Closes Strait of Hormuz

Sputnik International

Volatility in the Middle East escalated on Sunday as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a warning shot at a ship attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route.

2026-07-12T08:18+0000

2026-07-12T08:18+0000

2026-07-12T08:18+0000

us-israel war on iran

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

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Iran accused the US of creating an “illegal route” through the strait and declared the waterway temporarily closed.US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a third round of strikes against Iran in response to an alleged IRGC strike that caused a fire on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy (It is not known whether the two incidents with the vessels are related)Approximately 140 Iranian military targets were hit in this round, according to CENTCOM, which claims it targeted naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.Iranian state media reported explosions mainly in southern coastal areas, including Bushehr Province, Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, Bandar-e Deyr, Jask, Asaluyeh, and Kerman.The IRGC announced retaliatory strikes against US-linked targets in the region as an immediate response to strikes on Iranian coastal bases and telecommunications towers.It claimed coordinated missile and drone attacks (per IRIB state media) on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, and Oman.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/oil-giants-warn-energy-market-to-worsen-as-us-iran-strikes-resume-1124435964.html

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