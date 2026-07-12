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US Launches Massive Strikes on Iran as IRGC Closes Strait of Hormuz
US Launches Massive Strikes on Iran as IRGC Closes Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
Volatility in the Middle East escalated on Sunday as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a warning shot at a ship attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route.
2026-07-12T08:18+0000
2026-07-12T08:18+0000
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Iran accused the US of creating an “illegal route” through the strait and declared the waterway temporarily closed.US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a third round of strikes against Iran in response to an alleged IRGC strike that caused a fire on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy (It is not known whether the two incidents with the vessels are related)Approximately 140 Iranian military targets were hit in this round, according to CENTCOM, which claims it targeted naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.Iranian state media reported explosions mainly in southern coastal areas, including Bushehr Province, Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, Bandar-e Deyr, Jask, Asaluyeh, and Kerman.The IRGC announced retaliatory strikes against US-linked targets in the region as an immediate response to strikes on Iranian coastal bases and telecommunications towers.It claimed coordinated missile and drone attacks (per IRIB state media) on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, and Oman.
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US Launches Massive Strikes on Iran as IRGC Closes Strait of Hormuz

08:18 GMT 12.07.2026
© AP PhotoThis video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
© AP Photo
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Volatility in the Middle East escalated on Sunday as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a warning shot at a ship attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route.
Iran accused the US of creating an “illegal route” through the strait and declared the waterway temporarily closed.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a third round of strikes against Iran in response to an alleged IRGC strike that caused a fire on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy (It is not known whether the two incidents with the vessels are related)
Approximately 140 Iranian military targets were hit in this round, according to CENTCOM, which claims it targeted naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.
Iranian state media reported explosions mainly in southern coastal areas, including Bushehr Province, Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, Bandar-e Deyr, Jask, Asaluyeh, and Kerman.
The IRGC announced retaliatory strikes against US-linked targets in the region as an immediate response to strikes on Iranian coastal bases and telecommunications towers.
It claimed coordinated missile and drone attacks (per IRIB state media) on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, and Oman.
In Jordan, a barrage of ballistic missiles hit Prince Hassan Air Base, targeting MQ-9 drone hangars and the command-and-control center
In Qatar, ballistic missiles struck a fighter jet maintenance hub and command headquarters at Al Udeid Air Base
In Oman, an attack targeted logistical support centers and refueling platforms for US aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm (sites were reported destroyed)
In Kuwait, drones targeted Patriot missile systems, ammunition depots, and radar sites
In Bahrain, drones struck communications systems and radar sites
In the Strait of Hormuz, a second US vessel was reportedly struck and disabled
Oil drum graveyard. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
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