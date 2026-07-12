https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/iranian-serviceman-killed-in-new-wave-of-us-strikes-on-southern-iran-official-1124437677.html
Iran and US Exchange Fresh Strikes Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions – Reports
Iran and US Exchange Fresh Strikes Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions – Reports
Sputnik International
An Iranian serviceman has been killed in a new wave of US strikes on southern Iran, Mohammad Heydari, head of the Martyrs and Veterans Foundation in the Bushehr province, said on Sunday.
2026-07-12T16:40+0000
2026-07-12T16:40+0000
2026-07-12T17:28+0000
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Multiple explosions were heard in the Iranian port cities of Qeshm and Bandar Abbas.The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also launched three ballistic missiles at US ATACMS ground-to-ground missile systems stationed in Kuwait, according to Mehr News.The exchanges follow days of heightened military activity in the region, with both sides showing no signs of de-escalation.
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Iran and US Exchange Fresh Strikes Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions – Reports
16:40 GMT 12.07.2026 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 12.07.2026)
An Iranian strike targeted a US vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, with American attacks along Iran's southern coast reported shortly after.
Multiple explosions were heard in the Iranian port cities of Qeshm and Bandar Abbas.
"US official tells me the U.S. military conducted an hour ago a few strikes on missiles and air defense systems as well as IRGC small boats at a couple of locations around the Strait of Hormuz," Axios journalist Barak Ravid wrote on X.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also launched three ballistic missiles at US ATACMS ground-to-ground missile systems stationed in Kuwait, according to Mehr News.
The exchanges follow days of heightened military activity in the region, with both sides showing no signs of de-escalation.