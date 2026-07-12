https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/iranian-serviceman-killed-in-new-wave-of-us-strikes-on-southern-iran-official-1124437677.html

Iran and US Exchange Fresh Strikes Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions – Reports

Iran and US Exchange Fresh Strikes Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions – Reports

Sputnik International

An Iranian serviceman has been killed in a new wave of US strikes on southern Iran, Mohammad Heydari, head of the Martyrs and Veterans Foundation in the Bushehr province, said on Sunday.

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Multiple explosions were heard in the Iranian port cities of Qeshm and Bandar Abbas.The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also launched three ballistic missiles at US ATACMS ground-to-ground missile systems stationed in Kuwait, according to Mehr News.The exchanges follow days of heightened military activity in the region, with both sides showing no signs of de-escalation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/iran-to-review-vessels-bids-for-transit-via-hormuz-once-situation-stabilizes-authorities-1124437157.html

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