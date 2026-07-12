https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/no-signs-of-poor-health-before-senator-grahams-death---reports-1124436888.html

No Signs of Poor Health Before Senator Graham's Death - Reports

No Signs of Poor Health Before Senator Graham's Death - Reports

Sputnik International

US Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) showed no signs of ill health before his death, NBC reported on Sunday, citing a senior official from the senator's office.

2026-07-12T12:40+0000

2026-07-12T12:40+0000

2026-07-12T12:40+0000

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Earlier in the day, Graham's office announced that the senator had passed away at the age of 71 following a brief illness. On July 10, Graham, along with several other US lawmakers, claimed to have reached an agreement with US President Donald Trump's administration on a new sanctions bill against Russia. In June, Graham said that the legislation was nearly finalized. On Friday, Vladimir Zelensky's office said that Graham was on an official visit to Ukraine. Graham and Zelensky discussed the PURL program, through which allies finance military procurement for Kiev in the US, sanctions against Russia, and Zelensky's meeting with Trump in Ankara, during which the US leader suggested that the US could provide Ukraine with a license to produce Patriot interceptor missiles. South Carolina Senator Graham, who turned 71 on July 9, was known as one of US main "hawks," who repeatedly called for tough pressure and sanctions against Russia, Iran and China. At the same time, he consistently advocated for maximum support for Israel.

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