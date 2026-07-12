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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russia-puts-ukrainian-maritime-logistics-in-flames-1124436289.html
Russia Puts Ukrainian Maritime Logistics in Flames
Russia Puts Ukrainian Maritime Logistics in Flames
Sputnik International
A series of precision strikes using long-range missiles and attack drones hit port infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-12T07:37+0000
2026-07-12T07:37+0000
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As in other regions of Ukraine, air defense systems were overwhelmed and failed to repel the attack.The strikes targeted facilities used to unload and store military cargo, fuel storage tanks, as well as cargo ships and a rail ferry delivering supplies to Ukrainian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/recent-strikes-indicate-no-western-defense-can-match-russian-precision-missiles---experts-1124435455.html
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Russia Puts Ukrainian Maritime Logistics in Flames

07:37 GMT 12.07.2026
© Photo : Russian Ministry of Defence / Go to the mediabankSea-Based Long-Range Missile Strike during Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Sea-Based Long-Range Missile Strike during Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
© Photo : Russian Ministry of Defence
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A series of precision strikes using long-range missiles and attack drones hit port infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
As in other regions of Ukraine, air defense systems were overwhelmed and failed to repel the attack.

The strikes targeted facilities used to unload and store military cargo, fuel storage tanks, as well as cargo ships and a rail ferry delivering supplies to Ukrainian forces.
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2026
Analysis
Recent Strikes Indicate No Western Defense Can Match Russian Precision Missiles - Experts
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