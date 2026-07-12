https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russia-puts-ukrainian-maritime-logistics-in-flames-1124436289.html
Russia Puts Ukrainian Maritime Logistics in Flames
Russia Puts Ukrainian Maritime Logistics in Flames
Sputnik International
A series of precision strikes using long-range missiles and attack drones hit port infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-12T07:37+0000
2026-07-12T07:37+0000
2026-07-12T07:37+0000
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As in other regions of Ukraine, air defense systems were overwhelmed and failed to repel the attack.The strikes targeted facilities used to unload and store military cargo, fuel storage tanks, as well as cargo ships and a rail ferry delivering supplies to Ukrainian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/recent-strikes-indicate-no-western-defense-can-match-russian-precision-missiles---experts-1124435455.html
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Russia Puts Ukrainian Maritime Logistics in Flames
A series of precision strikes using long-range missiles and attack drones hit port infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
As in other regions of Ukraine, air defense systems were overwhelmed and failed to repel the attack.
The strikes targeted facilities used to unload and store military cargo, fuel storage tanks, as well as cargo ships and a rail ferry delivering supplies to Ukrainian forces.