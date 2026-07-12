https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russia-puts-ukrainian-maritime-logistics-in-flames-1124436289.html

Russia Puts Ukrainian Maritime Logistics in Flames

Russia Puts Ukrainian Maritime Logistics in Flames

Sputnik International

A series of precision strikes using long-range missiles and attack drones hit port infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-07-12T07:37+0000

2026-07-12T07:37+0000

2026-07-12T07:37+0000

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As in other regions of Ukraine, air defense systems were overwhelmed and failed to repel the attack.The strikes targeted facilities used to unload and store military cargo, fuel storage tanks, as well as cargo ships and a rail ferry delivering supplies to Ukrainian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/recent-strikes-indicate-no-western-defense-can-match-russian-precision-missiles---experts-1124435455.html

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