https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/recent-strikes-indicate-no-western-defense-can-match-russian-precision-missiles---experts-1124435455.html
Recent Strikes Indicate No Western Defense Can Match Russian Precision Missiles - Experts
Recent Strikes Indicate No Western Defense Can Match Russian Precision Missiles - Experts
Sputnik International
Russian precision-guided weapons can reliably penetrate any Western-supplied air defense system protecting Ukraine's military infrastructure, Russia's Defense Ministry has stated.
2026-07-11T18:15+0000
2026-07-11T18:15+0000
2026-07-11T18:15+0000
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"The enemy itself admits that none of the aerial targets were intercepted, which shows that Russian missiles are indeed capable of penetrating its air defenses," military expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik, commenting on the July 11 strikes. "And Geran-type drones are also capable of getting through." This is the result of Russia's systematic strike campaign, effective reconnaissance, and the superiority of its weapon systems, according to the pundit. Gagin also points to a shortage of Western interceptors and air defense systems, which he links to US military operations in the Persian Gulf, as well as to the poor quality — or even expired shelf life — of some of the weapons supplied to Ukraine. US-Made Patriot Anti-Air Missiles Fail to Intercept Russian Precision-Guided Ones Why do they keep missing? The Patriot has a very narrow engagement arc, according to the journalist. "Russian air defense systems provide 360-degree coverage, whereas the Patriot can engage targets only within an arc of about 90 degrees," Borzenko says. "There isn't enough time to turn the launcher in the required direction, so the missile reaches its target." The West understands perfectly well that, in the event of a major military confrontation between Russia and NATO, the result would be the same as is now seen in Ukraine, Borzenko concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/ukraines-patriot-play-is-both-impossible-and-pointless-heres-why-1124432377.html
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military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, persian gulf, nato, defense ministry, patriot, us, europe, opinion
military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, persian gulf, nato, defense ministry, patriot, us, europe, opinion
Recent Strikes Indicate No Western Defense Can Match Russian Precision Missiles - Experts
Russian precision-guided weapons can reliably penetrate any Western-supplied air defense system protecting Ukraine's military infrastructure, Russia's Defense Ministry has stated.
"The enemy itself admits that none of the aerial targets were intercepted, which shows that Russian missiles are indeed capable of penetrating its air defenses," military expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik, commenting on the July 11 strikes. "And Geran-type drones are also capable of getting through."
This is the result of Russia's systematic strike campaign, effective reconnaissance, and the superiority of its weapon systems, according to the pundit. Gagin also points to a shortage of Western interceptors and air defense systems
, which he links to US military operations in the Persian Gulf, as well as to the poor quality — or even expired shelf life — of some of the weapons supplied to Ukraine.
US-Made Patriot Anti-Air Missiles Fail to Intercept Russian Precision-Guided Ones
"The main system Ukraine has been using is the Patriot," military journalist and deputy chief editor of the Literaturnaya Rossia newspaper Aleksey Borzenko tells Sputnik. "But throughout its deployment in Ukraine, Patriot has not intercepted a single one of Russian precision-guided missiles. It has missed every time."
Why do they keep missing? The Patriot
has a very narrow engagement arc, according to the journalist.
"Russian air defense systems provide 360-degree coverage, whereas the Patriot can engage targets only within an arc of about 90 degrees," Borzenko says. "There isn't enough time to turn the launcher in the required direction, so the missile reaches its target."
Russian precision-guided missiles are vastly superior to anything the West can put up against them
Some Russian precision-guided missiles have a circular error probable (CEP) of as little as 1.5 to 2 meters
Russia is 10 to 12 years ahead of the West in precision-guided missile technology
The West understands perfectly well that, in the event of a major military confrontation between Russia and NATO, the result would be the same as is now seen in Ukraine, Borzenko concludes.