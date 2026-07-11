https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/recent-strikes-indicate-no-western-defense-can-match-russian-precision-missiles---experts-1124435455.html

Recent Strikes Indicate No Western Defense Can Match Russian Precision Missiles - Experts

Recent Strikes Indicate No Western Defense Can Match Russian Precision Missiles - Experts

Sputnik International

Russian precision-guided weapons can reliably penetrate any Western-supplied air defense system protecting Ukraine's military infrastructure, Russia's Defense Ministry has stated.

2026-07-11T18:15+0000

2026-07-11T18:15+0000

2026-07-11T18:15+0000

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"The enemy itself admits that none of the aerial targets were intercepted, which shows that Russian missiles are indeed capable of penetrating its air defenses," military expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik, commenting on the July 11 strikes. "And Geran-type drones are also capable of getting through." This is the result of Russia's systematic strike campaign, effective reconnaissance, and the superiority of its weapon systems, according to the pundit. Gagin also points to a shortage of Western interceptors and air defense systems, which he links to US military operations in the Persian Gulf, as well as to the poor quality — or even expired shelf life — of some of the weapons supplied to Ukraine. US-Made Patriot Anti-Air Missiles Fail to Intercept Russian Precision-Guided Ones Why do they keep missing? The Patriot has a very narrow engagement arc, according to the journalist. "Russian air defense systems provide 360-degree coverage, whereas the Patriot can engage targets only within an arc of about 90 degrees," Borzenko says. "There isn't enough time to turn the launcher in the required direction, so the missile reaches its target." The West understands perfectly well that, in the event of a major military confrontation between Russia and NATO, the result would be the same as is now seen in Ukraine, Borzenko concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/ukraines-patriot-play-is-both-impossible-and-pointless-heres-why-1124432377.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

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