https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russian-chinese-navies-to-continue-expanding-joint-drills---chinese-defense-ministry-1124437016.html
Russian, Chinese Navies to Continue Expanding Joint Drills - Chinese Defense Ministry
Russian, Chinese Navies to Continue Expanding Joint Drills - Chinese Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy will continue to expand the scale of their joint exercises, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-07-12T12:45+0000
2026-07-12T12:45+0000
2026-07-12T12:45+0000
world
russia
china
military & intelligence
chinese defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120765446_1:0:1233:693_1920x0_80_0_0_640c0cbc666a6c83daf88612e68c5252.jpg
Russia and China completed the maritime phase of the Naval Interaction-2026 annual joint exercise on Saturday, the ministry said. The drills are taking place in the Yellow Sea from July 6-13.Such efforts are aimed at making a greater contribution to safeguarding peace and stability worldwide, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-china-test-drone-and-counter-drone-tactics-in-joint-exercise-1124403794.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120765446_163:0:1087:693_1920x0_80_0_0_2cc02a6b3d0ae0d5d7e95236a4127ab5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, china, military & intelligence, chinese defense ministry
russia, china, military & intelligence, chinese defense ministry
Russian, Chinese Navies to Continue Expanding Joint Drills - Chinese Defense Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Russian navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy will continue to expand the scale of their joint exercises, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia and China completed the maritime phase of the Naval Interaction-2026 annual joint exercise on Saturday, the ministry said. The drills are taking place in the Yellow Sea from July 6-13.
"The two sides will continue to expand the depth and scope of joint training on the basis of openness, transparency, and mutual trust," the ministry's statement read.
Such efforts are aimed at making a greater contribution to safeguarding peace and stability worldwide, the ministry added.