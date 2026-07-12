https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russian-chinese-navies-to-continue-expanding-joint-drills---chinese-defense-ministry-1124437016.html

Russian, Chinese Navies to Continue Expanding Joint Drills - Chinese Defense Ministry

Russian, Chinese Navies to Continue Expanding Joint Drills - Chinese Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy will continue to expand the scale of their joint exercises, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-07-12T12:45+0000

2026-07-12T12:45+0000

2026-07-12T12:45+0000

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Russia and China completed the maritime phase of the Naval Interaction-2026 annual joint exercise on Saturday, the ministry said. The drills are taking place in the Yellow Sea from July 6-13.Such efforts are aimed at making a greater contribution to safeguarding peace and stability worldwide, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-china-test-drone-and-counter-drone-tactics-in-joint-exercise-1124403794.html

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