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Russian, Chinese Navies to Continue Expanding Joint Drills - Chinese Defense Ministry
Russian, Chinese Navies to Continue Expanding Joint Drills - Chinese Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy will continue to expand the scale of their joint exercises, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-07-12T12:45+0000
2026-07-12T12:45+0000
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Russia and China completed the maritime phase of the Naval Interaction-2026 annual joint exercise on Saturday, the ministry said. The drills are taking place in the Yellow Sea from July 6-13.Such efforts are aimed at making a greater contribution to safeguarding peace and stability worldwide, the ministry added.
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Russian, Chinese Navies to Continue Expanding Joint Drills - Chinese Defense Ministry

12:45 GMT 12.07.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian and Chinese Navy ships sail during Russia-China joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, China
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian and Chinese Navy ships sail during Russia-China joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Russian navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy will continue to expand the scale of their joint exercises, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia and China completed the maritime phase of the Naval Interaction-2026 annual joint exercise on Saturday, the ministry said. The drills are taking place in the Yellow Sea from July 6-13.
"The two sides will continue to expand the depth and scope of joint training on the basis of openness, transparency, and mutual trust," the ministry's statement read.
Such efforts are aimed at making a greater contribution to safeguarding peace and stability worldwide, the ministry added.
A diesel-electric submarine sails during the drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
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