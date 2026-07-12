https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russian-forces-hit-freighter-in-odessa-regions-port-of-chernomorsk-1124436746.html
Russia Hits Freighter in Odessa Region's Port of Chernomorsk
Russia Hits Freighter in Odessa Region's Port of Chernomorsk
Sputnik International
Russian forces used two Geran-4 Siker kamikaze drones to strike a freighter in Ukraine's port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-12T10:45+0000
2026-07-12T10:45+0000
2026-07-12T11:19+0000
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"In order to reduce the capabilities for transporting weapons and military equipment in the Black Sea operational zone, strikes were carried out using Geran-4 Siker UAVs against a freighter that had been converted for launching unmanned boats. The target was hit," the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Freighter in Odessa Region's Port of Chernomorsk
10:45 GMT 12.07.2026 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 12.07.2026)
Russian forces used two Geran-4 Siker kamikaze drones to strike a freighter in Ukraine's port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"In order to reduce the capabilities for transporting weapons and military equipment in the Black Sea operational zone, strikes were carried out using Geran-4 Siker UAVs against a freighter that had been converted for launching unmanned boats. The target was hit," the ministry said.