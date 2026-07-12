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Russia Hits Freighter in Odessa Region's Port of Chernomorsk
Russia Hits Freighter in Odessa Region's Port of Chernomorsk
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Russian forces used two Geran-4 Siker kamikaze drones to strike a freighter in Ukraine's port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-12T10:45+0000
2026-07-12T11:19+0000
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"In order to reduce the capabilities for transporting weapons and military equipment in the Black Sea operational zone, strikes were carried out using Geran-4 Siker UAVs against a freighter that had been converted for launching unmanned boats. The target was hit," the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Freighter in Odessa Region's Port of Chernomorsk

10:45 GMT 12.07.2026 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 12.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankBattlegroup Tsentr having a UAV ready before an operation near Avdeyevka
Battlegroup Tsentr having a UAV ready before an operation near Avdeyevka - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
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Russian forces used two Geran-4 Siker kamikaze drones to strike a freighter in Ukraine's port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"In order to reduce the capabilities for transporting weapons and military equipment in the Black Sea operational zone, strikes were carried out using Geran-4 Siker UAVs against a freighter that had been converted for launching unmanned boats. The target was hit," the ministry said.
Russia's Pantsir Air Defense System - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Western Air Defense Proves Vulnerable to Russian High-Precision Weapons - MoD
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