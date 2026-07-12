https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russian-forces-hit-freighter-in-odessa-regions-port-of-chernomorsk-1124436746.html

Russia Hits Freighter in Odessa Region's Port of Chernomorsk

Russia Hits Freighter in Odessa Region's Port of Chernomorsk

Sputnik International

Russian forces used two Geran-4 Siker kamikaze drones to strike a freighter in Ukraine's port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-07-12T10:45+0000

2026-07-12T10:45+0000

2026-07-12T11:19+0000

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"In order to reduce the capabilities for transporting weapons and military equipment in the Black Sea operational zone, strikes were carried out using Geran-4 Siker UAVs against a freighter that had been converted for launching unmanned boats. The target was hit," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/western-air-defense-proves-vulnerable-to-russian-high-precision-weapons---mod-1124434814.html

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