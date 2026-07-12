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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russian-scientists-grow-cornea-cells-that-offer-new-hope-for-vision-restoration-1124437924.html
Russian Scientists Grow Cornea Cells That Offer New Hope For Vision Restoration
Russian Scientists Grow Cornea Cells That Offer New Hope For Vision Restoration
Sputnik International
Collagen-based films developed at the Russian Academy of Science's Institute of Cytology and the Ioffe Institute help regenerate damaged organs and tissues.
2026-07-12T18:21+0000
2026-07-12T18:21+0000
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The collagen films are implanted into the damaged area, where they not only support cell growth on their surface but also encourage cells from surrounding tissue to migrate and accelerate healingThe method could become an alternative to donor tissue transplants.Similar approaches have gained global attention — in 2025, Israeli scientists successfully transplanted a 3D-printed cornea grown from human cells.If scaled-up, this technique could reduce dependence on donor corneas and offer faster, more accessible vision recovery for patients with eye injuries or degenerative conditions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russian-scientists-create-revolutionary-new-material-for-skin-treatment-1124362609.html
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Russian Scientists Grow Cornea Cells That Offer New Hope For Vision Restoration

18:21 GMT 12.07.2026
CC0 / / Eye
 Eye - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
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Collagen-based films developed at the Russian Academy of Science's Institute of Cytology and the Ioffe Institute help regenerate damaged organs and tissues.
The collagen films are implanted into the damaged area, where they not only support cell growth on their surface but also encourage cells from surrounding tissue to migrate and accelerate healing
The method could become an alternative to donor tissue transplants.
Similar approaches have gained global attention — in 2025, Israeli scientists successfully transplanted a 3D-printed cornea grown from human cells.
Young scientists of the laboratory Biomedical nanomaterials NITU MISIS - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
Russia
Russian Scientists Create Revolutionary New Material for Skin Treatment
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If scaled-up, this technique could reduce dependence on donor corneas and offer faster, more accessible vision recovery for patients with eye injuries or degenerative conditions.
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