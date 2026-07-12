https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/second-russian-aid-flight-arrives-in-venezuela-for-earthquake-victims-1124437388.html

Second Russian Aid Flight Arrives in Venezuela for Earthquake Victims

Second Russian Aid Flight Arrives in Venezuela for Earthquake Victims

Sputnik International

A second aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from Russia has arrived in Venezuela for victims of the devastating earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

2026-07-12T15:30+0000

2026-07-12T15:30+0000

2026-07-12T15:30+0000

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The plane was met at the airport by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil and Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov. On Saturday, Russia delivered the first, 10-tonne shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, blankets and essential supplies. According to the latest official figures, the disaster in Venezuela has claimed 4,333 lives and injured 16,740 people, while 18,437 people are being housed in temporary shelters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/russia-remains-venezuelas-partner-plans-to-deepen-cooperation---foreign-ministry-1124402049.html

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