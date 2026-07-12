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Second Russian Aid Flight Arrives in Venezuela for Earthquake Victims
Second Russian Aid Flight Arrives in Venezuela for Earthquake Victims
Sputnik International
A second aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from Russia has arrived in Venezuela for victims of the devastating earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
2026-07-12T15:30+0000
2026-07-12T15:30+0000
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The plane was met at the airport by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil and Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov. On Saturday, Russia delivered the first, 10-tonne shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, blankets and essential supplies. According to the latest official figures, the disaster in Venezuela has claimed 4,333 lives and injured 16,740 people, while 18,437 people are being housed in temporary shelters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/russia-remains-venezuelas-partner-plans-to-deepen-cooperation---foreign-ministry-1124402049.html
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Second Russian Aid Flight Arrives in Venezuela for Earthquake Victims

15:30 GMT 12.07.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Emergency Situations Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout video grab released by Russia Emergencies Ministry, sacks of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip are seen on board an Il-76 cargo plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry before departing to El-Arish in Egypt, at the Ramenskoye airport near Moscow, Russia
In this handout video grab released by Russia Emergencies Ministry, sacks of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip are seen on board an Il-76 cargo plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry before departing to El-Arish in Egypt, at the Ramenskoye airport near Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
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CARACAS (Sputnik) A second aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from Russia has arrived in Venezuela for victims of the devastating earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
The plane was met at the airport by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil and Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.
On Saturday, Russia delivered the first, 10-tonne shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, blankets and essential supplies.
According to the latest official figures, the disaster in Venezuela has claimed 4,333 lives and injured 16,740 people, while 18,437 people are being housed in temporary shelters.
Venezuelan Flag (Bandera de Venezuela) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
World
Russia Remains Venezuela's Partner, Plans to Deepen Cooperation - Foreign Ministry
5 July, 16:47 GMT
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