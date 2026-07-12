https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/second-russian-aid-flight-arrives-in-venezuela-for-earthquake-victims-1124437388.html
Second Russian Aid Flight Arrives in Venezuela for Earthquake Victims
Second Russian Aid Flight Arrives in Venezuela for Earthquake Victims
Sputnik International
A second aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from Russia has arrived in Venezuela for victims of the devastating earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
2026-07-12T15:30+0000
2026-07-12T15:30+0000
2026-07-12T15:30+0000
world
russia
venezuela
humanitarian aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118486196_0:83:800:533_1920x0_80_0_0_02516ae702affab46d35f397723f507c.jpg
The plane was met at the airport by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil and Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov. On Saturday, Russia delivered the first, 10-tonne shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, blankets and essential supplies. According to the latest official figures, the disaster in Venezuela has claimed 4,333 lives and injured 16,740 people, while 18,437 people are being housed in temporary shelters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/russia-remains-venezuelas-partner-plans-to-deepen-cooperation---foreign-ministry-1124402049.html
russia
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118486196_48:0:759:533_1920x0_80_0_0_8172725c334df8d2076b2f14ed503e84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, venezuela, humanitarian aid
russia, venezuela, humanitarian aid
Second Russian Aid Flight Arrives in Venezuela for Earthquake Victims
CARACAS (Sputnik) A second aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from Russia has arrived in Venezuela for victims of the devastating earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
The plane was met at the airport by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil and Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.
On Saturday, Russia delivered the first, 10-tonne shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, blankets and essential supplies.
According to the latest official figures, the disaster in Venezuela has claimed 4,333 lives and injured 16,740 people, while 18,437 people are being housed in temporary shelters.