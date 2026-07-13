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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/grave-robbing-a-european-value-russian-mfa-spox-slams-ukrainian-vandals-theft-of-wwii-tank---1124438987.html
Grave Robbing a ‘European Value’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukrainian Vandals’ Theft of WWII Tank
Grave Robbing a ‘European Value’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukrainian Vandals’ Theft of WWII Tank
Sputnik International
Unidentified perpetrators stole a Soviet T-70 tank from a mass grave in the village of Oskol, Kharkov region, the very site where the tank’s crew, who gave their lives liberating the area during World War II, were laid to rest.
2026-07-13T08:14+0000
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The brazen crime didn't end with the theft of the tank—at least 12 headstones were toppled and shattered in a further flagrant act of desecration.In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the outrage, lashing out at this act of savagery, saying:
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Grave Robbing a ‘European Value’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukrainian Vandals’ Theft of WWII Tank

08:14 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 13.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
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Unidentified perpetrators stole a Soviet T-70 tank from a mass grave in the village of Oskol, Kharkov region, the very site where the tank’s crew, who gave their lives liberating the area during World War II, were laid to rest.
The brazen crime didn't end with the theft of the tank—at least 12 headstones were toppled and shattered in a further flagrant act of desecration.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the outrage, lashing out at this act of savagery, saying:
"Barbarism, it turns out, is also a European value—born in Western Europe, resurrected in the 21st century, and now eagerly exported far and wide by EU enthusiasts.”
A FSB officer is seen during drills. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
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