https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/grave-robbing-a-european-value-russian-mfa-spox-slams-ukrainian-vandals-theft-of-wwii-tank---1124438987.html

Grave Robbing a ‘European Value’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukrainian Vandals’ Theft of WWII Tank

Grave Robbing a ‘European Value’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukrainian Vandals’ Theft of WWII Tank

Sputnik International

Unidentified perpetrators stole a Soviet T-70 tank from a mass grave in the village of Oskol, Kharkov region, the very site where the tank’s crew, who gave their lives liberating the area during World War II, were laid to rest.

2026-07-13T08:14+0000

2026-07-13T08:14+0000

2026-07-13T08:15+0000

russia

maria zakharova

russian foreign ministry

kharkov

ukraine

world

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The brazen crime didn't end with the theft of the tank—at least 12 headstones were toppled and shattered in a further flagrant act of desecration.In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the outrage, lashing out at this act of savagery, saying:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/fsb-prevents-massive-ukrainian-fpv-drone-attack-on-russian-airfields-1124438475.html

russia

kharkov

ukraine

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russia, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, kharkov, ukraine