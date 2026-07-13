https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/grave-robbing-a-european-value-russian-mfa-spox-slams-ukrainian-vandals-theft-of-wwii-tank---1124438987.html
Grave Robbing a ‘European Value’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukrainian Vandals’ Theft of WWII Tank
Grave Robbing a ‘European Value’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukrainian Vandals’ Theft of WWII Tank
Sputnik International
Unidentified perpetrators stole a Soviet T-70 tank from a mass grave in the village of Oskol, Kharkov region, the very site where the tank’s crew, who gave their lives liberating the area during World War II, were laid to rest.
2026-07-13T08:14+0000
2026-07-13T08:14+0000
2026-07-13T08:15+0000
russia
maria zakharova
russian foreign ministry
kharkov
ukraine
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116209810_0:0:3034:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_09ea53d35ea34e8b751300e68ed58f61.jpg
The brazen crime didn't end with the theft of the tank—at least 12 headstones were toppled and shattered in a further flagrant act of desecration.In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the outrage, lashing out at this act of savagery, saying:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/fsb-prevents-massive-ukrainian-fpv-drone-attack-on-russian-airfields-1124438475.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116209810_305:0:3034:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d872291b62991d8541ffc3ae59e4d015.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, kharkov, ukraine
russia, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, kharkov, ukraine
Grave Robbing a ‘European Value’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukrainian Vandals’ Theft of WWII Tank
08:14 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 13.07.2026)
Unidentified perpetrators stole a Soviet T-70 tank from a mass grave in the village of Oskol, Kharkov region, the very site where the tank’s crew, who gave their lives liberating the area during World War II, were laid to rest.
The brazen crime didn't end with the theft of the tank—at least 12 headstones were toppled and shattered in a further flagrant act of desecration.
In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the outrage, lashing out at this act of savagery, saying:
"Barbarism, it turns out, is also a European value—born in Western Europe, resurrected in the 21st century, and now eagerly exported far and wide by EU enthusiasts.”