https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iran-rejects-trumps-bid-to-police-the-strait-of-hormuz-1124440673.html

Iran Rejects Trump's Bid to Police the Strait of Hormuz

Iran Rejects Trump's Bid to Police the Strait of Hormuz

Sputnik International

Iran will not allow Washington to interfere in the governance of the Strait of Hormuz, the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command said on Monday.

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"We will not allow the United States to interfere in the governance of the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances," the command said in a statement, as quoted by Iran's state broadcaster.US interference in shipping in the Strait of Hormuz will threaten the security of global gas and oil supplies, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said.Trump's Statements:The United States is planning to guard the Strait of Hormuz and get paid for it, Trump said earlier.The US president also threatened to launch powerful strikes against Iran.Trump accused Tehran of violating an agreement with Washington which he said had been "a done deal."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iran-to-open-hormuz-once-us-stops-interfering-in-strait-affairs--irgc-1124439277.html

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