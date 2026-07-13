Iran Rejects Trump's Bid to Police the Strait of Hormuz
13:43 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 14:16 GMT 13.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza Akhoondi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will not allow Washington to interfere in the governance of the Strait of Hormuz, the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command said on Monday.
"We will not allow the United States to interfere in the governance of the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances," the command said in a statement, as quoted by Iran's state broadcaster.
US interference in shipping in the Strait of Hormuz will threaten the security of global gas and oil supplies, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said.
"With its interference in the Strait of Hormuz, the US is seriously threatening the security of global oil and gas supplies. They must be held accountable for their actions," Mohebbi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
Trump's Statements:
The United States is planning to guard the Strait of Hormuz and get paid for it, Trump said earlier.
"We guarded it for nothing, and now we're going to guard it. We're going to get paid for guarding it. A lot of money, but we just want to be reimbursed for doing all of this, for putting our people in danger," Trump told Fox News.
The US president also threatened to launch powerful strikes against Iran.
"We've had 10 deals with these people, and so we're just going to hit them very hard. And we're going to keep the Strait, and we'll probably run it. We'll become the guardian of the Strait," Trump said.
Trump accused Tehran of violating an agreement with Washington which he said had been "a done deal."
"What nobody knows, we had a deal. It was a done deal, and then they broke it. They always break it. We've had 10 deals with these people," Trump told Fox News.