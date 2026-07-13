https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iran-to-open-hormuz-once-us-stops-interfering-in-strait-affairs--irgc-1124439277.html

Iran to Open Hormuz Once US Stops Interfering in Strait Affairs – IRGC

Iran to Open Hormuz Once US Stops Interfering in Strait Affairs – IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz once the United States stops interfering in the affairs of the waterway, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday.

2026-07-13T09:01+0000

2026-07-13T09:01+0000

2026-07-13T09:01+0000

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"The only way for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened for vessel traffic is for the interventions of the invading American army in this strait to end, and for respect to be shown for the sovereignty of countries over their own coastal waters," the IRGC said in a statement quoted by the Mehr news agency. The IRGC warned that continued interference would lead to even greater consequences for global oil and gas trade. The United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran since July 8. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iranian-foreign-ministry-reports-crisis-in-implementation-of-memorandum-with-united-states-1124439109.html

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