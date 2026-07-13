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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Iran to Open Hormuz Once US Stops Interfering in Strait Affairs – IRGC
Iran to Open Hormuz Once US Stops Interfering in Strait Affairs – IRGC
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Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz once the United States stops interfering in the affairs of the waterway, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday.
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"The only way for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened for vessel traffic is for the interventions of the invading American army in this strait to end, and for respect to be shown for the sovereignty of countries over their own coastal waters," the IRGC said in a statement quoted by the Mehr news agency. The IRGC warned that continued interference would lead to even greater consequences for global oil and gas trade. The United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran since July 8. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
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Iran to Open Hormuz Once US Stops Interfering in Strait Affairs – IRGC

09:01 GMT 13.07.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz once the United States stops interfering in the affairs of the waterway, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday.
"The only way for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened for vessel traffic is for the interventions of the invading American army in this strait to end, and for respect to be shown for the sovereignty of countries over their own coastal waters," the IRGC said in a statement quoted by the Mehr news agency.
The IRGC warned that continued interference would lead to even greater consequences for global oil and gas trade.
Iranian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iranian Foreign Ministry Reports Crisis in Implementation of Memorandum With United States
08:21 GMT
The United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran since July 8. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
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