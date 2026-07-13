https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iranian-foreign-ministry-reports-crisis-in-implementation-of-memorandum-with-united-states-1124439109.html

Iranian Foreign Ministry Reports Crisis in Implementation of Memorandum With United States

Iranian Foreign Ministry Reports Crisis in Implementation of Memorandum With United States

Sputnik International

There is a crisis in the implementation of the memorandum between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

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2026-07-13T08:21+0000

2026-07-13T08:21+0000

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"There is no doubt that [the memorandum] is in crisis," Baghaei said during a briefing.Iran does not abandon the diplomatic way to resolve the conflict with the United States, but will use military methods if necessary, Baghaei said.Iran continues to contact mediators in dialogue with the United States amid escalating tensions, he said.Iran does not agree to inspections of its nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Baghaei said.In a recent interview with RIA Novosti, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency expects to gain access to Iranian nuclear facilities in the coming weeks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/irans-deputy-fm-no-attack-against-iran-will-go-unanswered-1124438335.html

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