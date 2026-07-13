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Iranian Foreign Ministry Reports Crisis in Implementation of Memorandum With United States
Iranian Foreign Ministry Reports Crisis in Implementation of Memorandum With United States
Sputnik International
There is a crisis in the implementation of the memorandum between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
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"There is no doubt that [the memorandum] is in crisis," Baghaei said during a briefing.Iran does not abandon the diplomatic way to resolve the conflict with the United States, but will use military methods if necessary, Baghaei said.Iran continues to contact mediators in dialogue with the United States amid escalating tensions, he said.Iran does not agree to inspections of its nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Baghaei said.In a recent interview with RIA Novosti, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency expects to gain access to Iranian nuclear facilities in the coming weeks.
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Iranian Foreign Ministry Reports Crisis in Implementation of Memorandum With United States
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - There is a crisis in the implementation of the memorandum between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"There is no doubt that [the memorandum] is in crisis," Baghaei said during a briefing.
Iran does not abandon the diplomatic way to resolve the conflict with the United States, but will use military methods if necessary, Baghaei said.
"When necessary, we will use military means to ensure the interests of the country, and we will use diplomacy when the interests of the country require it," Baghaei said during the briefing.
Iran continues to contact mediators in dialogue with the United States amid escalating tensions, he said.
"Over the past few days, we have been in contact with Qatar, Oman, and Pakistan, and these contacts are continuing," Baghaei said during the briefing.
Iran does not agree to inspections of its nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Baghaei said.
In a recent interview with RIA Novosti, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency expects to gain access to Iranian nuclear facilities in the coming weeks.
"No," Baghaei said during the briefing, when asked whether Iran agrees with the IAEA getting access to its nuclear facilities.