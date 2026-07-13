https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/irans-foreign-minister-says-tehran-always-been-will-remain-guardian-of-hormuz-strait-1124441846.html

Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Always Been, Will Remain 'Guardian' of Hormuz Strait

Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Always Been, Will Remain 'Guardian' of Hormuz Strait

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that Tehran had always been the "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and would remain so.

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"[US President Donald Trump] is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER," Araghchi said.Trump proclaimed that the United States is now “the guardian of the Hormuz Strait” and should thus be “reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped" on July 13.He also declared the reinstatement of the US blockade on all Iranian traffic through the strait, adding that all other countries “will have fair and open use” of the waterway.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iran-to-open-hormuz-once-us-stops-interfering-in-strait-affairs--irgc-1124439277.html

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