Iran's New Supreme Leader Backs Stronger Ties With Russia
© AP Photo / Florian SchroetterFILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE)
© AP Photo / Florian Schroetter
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is ready to remove obstacles to the implementation of joint projects with Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's office said on Monday.
"During a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, the president emphasized the need to intensify the implementation of strategic agreements between Tehran and Moscow, declaring Iran's readiness to remove obstacles to the implementation of joint projects," the office said in a statement.
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei advocates for stronger ties with Russia, the statement said.
On Oil and Energy Cooperation
Russia and Iran discussed prospects for developing the two countries' energy infrastructure during Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev's visit to the Islamic Republic, the Russian Energy Ministry said.
"Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, co-chair of the Russian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, made a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran ... During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for the further development of Russia and Iran's energy infrastructure," the statement said.
Russia and Iran are steadily developing cooperation, including in the energy sector, Tsivilev said during the meeting, as quoted by the Russian Energy Ministry.
The parties discussed implementation of joint gas projects and preparation of bilateral cooperation agreements, the ministry added.
Iran and Russia are close to finalizing an agreement on the gas trade, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said.
"The main provisions of the final gas trade deal between Iran and Russia have been agreed upon, and we now plan to finalize [the arrangements] as soon as possible. Tehran and Moscow have moved closer to completing work on a gas trade agreement," Paknejad said on the sidelines of a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, as quoted by Iran's Oil Ministry.
Paknejad said he had discussed with his Russian counterpart the implementation of agreements reached during the 19th session of the Russia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission in February 2026, as well as issues related to Russian investments in Iranian oil and gas fields. Possible solutions to existing problems in bilateral cooperation were also prepared.
Tsivilev expressed hope that Paknejad would soon visit Moscow, which would help intensify cooperation. Moscow and Tehran have agreed to resolve all outstanding issues for Iranian and Russian companies as quickly as possible, he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-January 2025 that Russian gas supplies to Iran could eventually reach 55 billion cubic meters per year under the pipeline project, though the initial volumes would be small, up to 2 billion cubic meters. Tsivilev said at the time that the pipeline would run through Azerbaijan, with the sides in the final stage of negotiations and discussing pricing approaches.