https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/irans-new-supreme-leader-backs-stronger-ties-with-russia-1124441648.html

Iran's New Supreme Leader Backs Stronger Ties With Russia

Iran's New Supreme Leader Backs Stronger Ties With Russia

Sputnik International

Iran is ready to remove obstacles to the implementation of joint projects with Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's office said on Monday.

2026-07-13T17:00+0000

2026-07-13T17:00+0000

2026-07-13T17:00+0000

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russia

iran

masoud pezeshkian

russian energy ministry

sergei tsivilev

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"During a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, the president emphasized the need to intensify the implementation of strategic agreements between Tehran and Moscow, declaring Iran's readiness to remove obstacles to the implementation of joint projects," the office said in a statement. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei advocates for stronger ties with Russia, the statement said.On Oil and Energy Cooperation Russia and Iran discussed prospects for developing the two countries' energy infrastructure during Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev's visit to the Islamic Republic, the Russian Energy Ministry said.Russia and Iran are steadily developing cooperation, including in the energy sector, Tsivilev said during the meeting, as quoted by the Russian Energy Ministry.The parties discussed implementation of joint gas projects and preparation of bilateral cooperation agreements, the ministry added.Iran and Russia are close to finalizing an agreement on the gas trade, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said.Paknejad said he had discussed with his Russian counterpart the implementation of agreements reached during the 19th session of the Russia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission in February 2026, as well as issues related to Russian investments in Iranian oil and gas fields. Possible solutions to existing problems in bilateral cooperation were also prepared.Tsivilev expressed hope that Paknejad would soon visit Moscow, which would help intensify cooperation. Moscow and Tehran have agreed to resolve all outstanding issues for Iranian and Russian companies as quickly as possible, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iranian-foreign-ministry-reports-crisis-in-implementation-of-memorandum-with-united-states-1124439109.html

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russia, iran, masoud pezeshkian, russian energy ministry, sergei tsivilev