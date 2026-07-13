International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/irans-new-supreme-leader-backs-stronger-ties-with-russia-1124441648.html
Iran's New Supreme Leader Backs Stronger Ties With Russia
Iran's New Supreme Leader Backs Stronger Ties With Russia
Sputnik International
Iran is ready to remove obstacles to the implementation of joint projects with Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's office said on Monday.
2026-07-13T17:00+0000
2026-07-13T17:00+0000
world
russia
iran
masoud pezeshkian
russian energy ministry
sergei tsivilev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093828484_0:143:3071:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_7e02fe5e9544a4d3b61a213ae44fceb5.jpg
"During a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, the president emphasized the need to intensify the implementation of strategic agreements between Tehran and Moscow, declaring Iran's readiness to remove obstacles to the implementation of joint projects," the office said in a statement. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei advocates for stronger ties with Russia, the statement said.On Oil and Energy Cooperation Russia and Iran discussed prospects for developing the two countries' energy infrastructure during Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev's visit to the Islamic Republic, the Russian Energy Ministry said.Russia and Iran are steadily developing cooperation, including in the energy sector, Tsivilev said during the meeting, as quoted by the Russian Energy Ministry.The parties discussed implementation of joint gas projects and preparation of bilateral cooperation agreements, the ministry added.Iran and Russia are close to finalizing an agreement on the gas trade, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said.Paknejad said he had discussed with his Russian counterpart the implementation of agreements reached during the 19th session of the Russia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission in February 2026, as well as issues related to Russian investments in Iranian oil and gas fields. Possible solutions to existing problems in bilateral cooperation were also prepared.Tsivilev expressed hope that Paknejad would soon visit Moscow, which would help intensify cooperation. Moscow and Tehran have agreed to resolve all outstanding issues for Iranian and Russian companies as quickly as possible, he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iranian-foreign-ministry-reports-crisis-in-implementation-of-memorandum-with-united-states-1124439109.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093828484_251:0:2980:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_78a9bdfbdd33abc909267026ba438f23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, iran, masoud pezeshkian, russian energy ministry, sergei tsivilev
russia, iran, masoud pezeshkian, russian energy ministry, sergei tsivilev

Iran's New Supreme Leader Backs Stronger Ties With Russia

17:00 GMT 13.07.2026
© AP Photo / Florian SchroetterFILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE)
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
© AP Photo / Florian Schroetter
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is ready to remove obstacles to the implementation of joint projects with Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's office said on Monday.
"During a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, the president emphasized the need to intensify the implementation of strategic agreements between Tehran and Moscow, declaring Iran's readiness to remove obstacles to the implementation of joint projects," the office said in a statement.
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei advocates for stronger ties with Russia, the statement said.

On Oil and Energy Cooperation

Russia and Iran discussed prospects for developing the two countries' energy infrastructure during Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev's visit to the Islamic Republic, the Russian Energy Ministry said.
"Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, co-chair of the Russian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, made a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran ... During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for the further development of Russia and Iran's energy infrastructure," the statement said.
Russia and Iran are steadily developing cooperation, including in the energy sector, Tsivilev said during the meeting, as quoted by the Russian Energy Ministry.
The parties discussed implementation of joint gas projects and preparation of bilateral cooperation agreements, the ministry added.
Iran and Russia are close to finalizing an agreement on the gas trade, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said.
"The main provisions of the final gas trade deal between Iran and Russia have been agreed upon, and we now plan to finalize [the arrangements] as soon as possible. Tehran and Moscow have moved closer to completing work on a gas trade agreement," Paknejad said on the sidelines of a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, as quoted by Iran's Oil Ministry.
Paknejad said he had discussed with his Russian counterpart the implementation of agreements reached during the 19th session of the Russia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission in February 2026, as well as issues related to Russian investments in Iranian oil and gas fields. Possible solutions to existing problems in bilateral cooperation were also prepared.
Tsivilev expressed hope that Paknejad would soon visit Moscow, which would help intensify cooperation. Moscow and Tehran have agreed to resolve all outstanding issues for Iranian and Russian companies as quickly as possible, he said.
Iranian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iranian Foreign Ministry Reports Crisis in Implementation of Memorandum With United States
08:21 GMT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-January 2025 that Russian gas supplies to Iran could eventually reach 55 billion cubic meters per year under the pipeline project, though the initial volumes would be small, up to 2 billion cubic meters. Tsivilev said at the time that the pipeline would run through Azerbaijan, with the sides in the final stage of negotiations and discussing pricing approaches.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала