https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/kremlin-calls-coalition-of-willing-coalition-of-warmongers-1124439765.html
Kremlin Calls 'Coalition of Willing' Coalition of Warmongers
Kremlin Calls 'Coalition of Willing' Coalition of Warmongers
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday called the "coalition of the willing" a coalition of warmongers, adding that it was a group of countries that did not want peace.
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2026-07-13T10:09+0000
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"This is a coalition of warmongers, this is the group of countries that does not want peace, wants to continue the war," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the planned meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris later on Monday. This coalition is mistaken in what can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the official said, adding that Moscow will closely monitor the meeting, as these are countries that commit hostile acts against Russia.The Russian military is well aware of where and how Ukrainian drones fly from, Peskov said.Russia is clearly monitoring the sources of threats, the official said, adding that all aspects related to the special military operation are in Russian President Vladimir Putin's field of attention.Peskov called the West's attempts to suppress and erase Russian culture a lamentable phenomenon.At the same time, Moscow is grateful to the organizers of the Venice Biennale for their openness to cooperation with Russia, the official said.
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Kremlin Calls 'Coalition of Willing' Coalition of Warmongers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday called the "coalition of the willing" a coalition of warmongers, adding that it was a group of countries that did not want peace.
"This is a coalition of warmongers, this is the group of countries that does not want peace, wants to continue the war," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the planned meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris later on Monday.
This coalition is mistaken in what can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the official said, adding that Moscow will closely monitor the meeting, as these are countries that commit hostile acts against Russia.
The Russian military is well aware of where and how Ukrainian drones fly from, Peskov said.
"The fact is that our military, our special services, they see what is flying from where and how it is flying. Everyone knows this well, and we are not going to prove anything to anyone here," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is clearly monitoring the sources of threats, the official said, adding that all aspects related to the special military operation are in Russian President Vladimir Putin's field of attention.
"He receives all the information and makes the appropriate decisions," Peskov said.
On Saturday, the Baltic countries expressed the demarche to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin that Latvia and other Baltic countries had already provided air corridors for the Ukrainian armed forces attacks' on Russia.
Peskov called the West's attempts to suppress and erase Russian culture a lamentable phenomenon.
On Sunday, European Commission Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen said that the European Commission had recommended that the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA) withdraw funding for the Venice Biennale over the reopening of the Russian pavilion.
"Of course, attempts to suppress Russian culture and any manifestations of Russian culture in the West, they are taking place, they are taking place everywhere, unfortunately. This is a lamentable phenomenon, attempts to destroy Russian culture, one of the richest civilizational cultures on Earth," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, Moscow is grateful to the organizers of the Venice Biennale for their openness to cooperation with Russia, the official said.