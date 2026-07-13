https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/kremlin-calls-coalition-of-willing-coalition-of-warmongers-1124439765.html

Kremlin Calls 'Coalition of Willing' Coalition of Warmongers

Kremlin Calls 'Coalition of Willing' Coalition of Warmongers

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday called the "coalition of the willing" a coalition of warmongers, adding that it was a group of countries that did not want peace.

2026-07-13T10:09+0000

2026-07-13T10:09+0000

2026-07-13T10:09+0000

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"This is a coalition of warmongers, this is the group of countries that does not want peace, wants to continue the war," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the planned meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris later on Monday. This coalition is mistaken in what can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the official said, adding that Moscow will closely monitor the meeting, as these are countries that commit hostile acts against Russia.The Russian military is well aware of where and how Ukrainian drones fly from, Peskov said.Russia is clearly monitoring the sources of threats, the official said, adding that all aspects related to the special military operation are in Russian President Vladimir Putin's field of attention.Peskov called the West's attempts to suppress and erase Russian culture a lamentable phenomenon.At the same time, Moscow is grateful to the organizers of the Venice Biennale for their openness to cooperation with Russia, the official said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/baltic-states-playing-with-fire-by-taking-part-in-hostile-actions-toward-russia---mfa-1124408105.html

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