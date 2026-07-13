https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-cripples-ukraines-lifelines-in-coordinated-strike-on-depots-power-grid-and-drone-factories-1124439586.html

Russia Chokes Ukraine's Lifelines By Crippling Depots, Power Grids, and Drone Factories

Russia Chokes Ukraine's Lifelines By Crippling Depots, Power Grids, and Drone Factories

Sputnik International

Russian troops struck Ukraine's facilities of the fuel-energy and transport infrastructure, as well as fuel and ammunition depots, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of Russian troop groupings delivered strikes on fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, long-range drone storage sites and assembly workshops, fuel and ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russian-forces-direct-strikes-at-ukrainian-military-supply-routes-and-logistics-hubs-1124436595.html

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