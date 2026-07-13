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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-cripples-ukraines-lifelines-in-coordinated-strike-on-depots-power-grid-and-drone-factories-1124439586.html
Russia Chokes Ukraine's Lifelines By Crippling Depots, Power Grids, and Drone Factories
Russia Chokes Ukraine's Lifelines By Crippling Depots, Power Grids, and Drone Factories
Sputnik International
Russian troops struck Ukraine's facilities of the fuel-energy and transport infrastructure, as well as fuel and ammunition depots, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of Russian troop groupings delivered strikes on fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, long-range drone storage sites and assembly workshops, fuel and ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said.
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Russia Chokes Ukraine's Lifelines By Crippling Depots, Power Grids, and Drone Factories

09:44 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 13.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
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Russian forces hit Ukrainian fuel-energy and transport infrastructure, as well as fuel and ammunition depots, the Defense Ministry said Monday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of Russian troop groupings delivered strikes on fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, long-range drone storage sites and assembly workshops, fuel and ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 200 against the Sever battlegroup, and over 385 against the Vostok battlegroup
As many as 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 175 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 95 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Air defense forces shot down 926 drones and 12 Ukrainian aircraft bombs
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Direct Strikes at Ukrainian Military Supply Routes and Logistics Hubs
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