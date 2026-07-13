https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-developing-economy-achieving-new-results-in-defense-industry---putin-1124440482.html

Russia Developing Economy, Achieving New Results in Defense Industry - Putin

Russia Developing Economy, Achieving New Results in Defense Industry - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia is developing its economy, improving its armed forces and achieving new results in the defense industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

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2026-07-13T13:08+0000

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"We are developing our economy, strengthening our finances, improving our armed forces, achieving new results in the field of the defense industry complex and moving forward," Putin said at the Russian People's Front's "All for Victory!" forum. Other Statements:

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