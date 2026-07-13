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Russia Developing Economy, Achieving New Results in Defense Industry - Putin
Russia Developing Economy, Achieving New Results in Defense Industry - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is developing its economy, improving its armed forces and achieving new results in the defense industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2026-07-13T13:08+0000
2026-07-13T13:10+0000
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"We are developing our economy, strengthening our finances, improving our armed forces, achieving new results in the field of the defense industry complex and moving forward," Putin said at the Russian People's Front's "All for Victory!" forum. Other Statements:
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Russia Developing Economy, Achieving New Results in Defense Industry - Putin

13:08 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 13.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the "All for Victory!" forum of the People's Front
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the All for Victory! forum of the People's Front - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is developing its economy, improving its armed forces and achieving new results in the defense industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"We are developing our economy, strengthening our finances, improving our armed forces, achieving new results in the field of the defense industry complex and moving forward," Putin said at the Russian People's Front's "All for Victory!" forum.

Other Statements:

Russian forces are advancing in the special military operation zone
Supporting soldiers and their families remains the top priority for the People's Front
The Russophobic part of the collective West is fighting Russia — while Russia continues to develop
Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
World
Kremlin Calls 'Coalition of Willing' Coalition of Warmongers
10:09 GMT
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