https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russias-retaliation-will-be-mirror-image-and-more-powerful-1124440827.html
Putin Vows Far More Powerful, Tit-for-Tat Retaliation
Putin Vows Far More Powerful, Tit-for-Tat Retaliation
Sputnik International
Responses to strikes on Russian territory will be mirror-image and several times more powerful, and the enemy will feel this with growing intensity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2026-07-13T13:50+0000
2026-07-13T13:50+0000
2026-07-13T14:10+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_0:140:2200:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_af7d8634ccd39d351e8f7a41c1c1fd68.jpg
"Our responses will always be mirror-image, wherever they try to strike on Russian territory, we will respond in a mirror-image manner, just several times more powerfully. The enemy will feel this. They already feel it, I hope. And they will feel it going forward with growing intensity," Putin said.The president on Monday toured an exhibition by the People's Front called "All for Victory!", where, among other things, the president was shown a model of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft gun-missile system.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-developing-economy-achieving-new-results-in-defense-industry---putin-1124440482.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_243:0:2200:1468_1920x0_80_0_0_d430cdb36cec09146740300344f39059.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin
Putin Vows Far More Powerful, Tit-for-Tat Retaliation
13:50 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 13.07.2026)
Responses to strikes on Russian territory will be mirror-image and several times more powerful, and the enemy will feel this with growing intensity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Our responses will always be mirror-image, wherever they try to strike on Russian territory, we will respond in a mirror-image manner, just several times more powerfully. The enemy will feel this. They already feel it, I hope. And they will feel it going forward with growing intensity," Putin said.
The president on Monday toured an exhibition by the People's Front called "All for Victory!", where, among other things, the president was shown a model of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft gun-missile system.