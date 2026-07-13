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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russias-retaliation-will-be-mirror-image-and-more-powerful-1124440827.html
Putin Vows Far More Powerful, Tit-for-Tat Retaliation
Putin Vows Far More Powerful, Tit-for-Tat Retaliation
Sputnik International
Responses to strikes on Russian territory will be mirror-image and several times more powerful, and the enemy will feel this with growing intensity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2026-07-13T13:50+0000
2026-07-13T14:10+0000
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"Our responses will always be mirror-image, wherever they try to strike on Russian territory, we will respond in a mirror-image manner, just several times more powerfully. The enemy will feel this. They already feel it, I hope. And they will feel it going forward with growing intensity," Putin said.The president on Monday toured an exhibition by the People's Front called "All for Victory!", where, among other things, the president was shown a model of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft gun-missile system.
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Putin Vows Far More Powerful, Tit-for-Tat Retaliation

13:50 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 13.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia
A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
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Responses to strikes on Russian territory will be mirror-image and several times more powerful, and the enemy will feel this with growing intensity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Our responses will always be mirror-image, wherever they try to strike on Russian territory, we will respond in a mirror-image manner, just several times more powerfully. The enemy will feel this. They already feel it, I hope. And they will feel it going forward with growing intensity," Putin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the All for Victory! forum of the People's Front - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
World
Russia Developing Economy, Achieving New Results in Defense Industry - Putin
13:08 GMT
The president on Monday toured an exhibition by the People's Front called "All for Victory!", where, among other things, the president was shown a model of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft gun-missile system.
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