https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russias-retaliation-will-be-mirror-image-and-more-powerful-1124440827.html

Putin Vows Far More Powerful, Tit-for-Tat Retaliation

Putin Vows Far More Powerful, Tit-for-Tat Retaliation

Sputnik International

Responses to strikes on Russian territory will be mirror-image and several times more powerful, and the enemy will feel this with growing intensity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-07-13T13:50+0000

2026-07-13T13:50+0000

2026-07-13T14:10+0000

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"Our responses will always be mirror-image, wherever they try to strike on Russian territory, we will respond in a mirror-image manner, just several times more powerfully. The enemy will feel this. They already feel it, I hope. And they will feel it going forward with growing intensity," Putin said.The president on Monday toured an exhibition by the People's Front called "All for Victory!", where, among other things, the president was shown a model of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft gun-missile system.

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