https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/transatlantic-ties-in-worst-crisis-in-80-years--ex-us-envoy-to-nato-1124441127.html

Transatlantic Ties Tank to Never-Before-Seen Rock Bottom Low – Ex-US Envoy to NATO

Transatlantic Ties Tank to Never-Before-Seen Rock Bottom Low – Ex-US Envoy to NATO

Sputnik International

Relations between the United States and its European NATO allies are going through their worst crisis since World War II, former US Envoy to NATO Ivo Daalder said in a comment to Bloomberg out on Monday.

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European NATO members have essentially concluded that the US is no longer a reliable ally, Daalder noted. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned in May about the "continuing destruction" of the military alliance after US President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at NATO during his presidential terms, calling it a "paper tiger."

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