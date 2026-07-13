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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/transatlantic-ties-in-worst-crisis-in-80-years--ex-us-envoy-to-nato-1124441127.html
Transatlantic Ties Tank to Never-Before-Seen Rock Bottom Low – Ex-US Envoy to NATO
Transatlantic Ties Tank to Never-Before-Seen Rock Bottom Low – Ex-US Envoy to NATO
Sputnik International
Relations between the United States and its European NATO allies are going through their worst crisis since World War II, former US Envoy to NATO Ivo Daalder said in a comment to Bloomberg out on Monday.
2026-07-13T14:24+0000
2026-07-13T14:35+0000
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European NATO members have essentially concluded that the US is no longer a reliable ally, Daalder noted. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned in May about the "continuing destruction" of the military alliance after US President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at NATO during his presidential terms, calling it a "paper tiger."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russia-has-no-plans-to-attack-nato-is-open-to-equal-dialogue---mfa-1124436138.html
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Transatlantic Ties Tank to Never-Before-Seen Rock Bottom Low – Ex-US Envoy to NATO

14:24 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 13.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberPresident Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague
President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between the United States and its European NATO allies are going through their worst crisis since World War II, former US Envoy to NATO Ivo Daalder said in a comment to Bloomberg out on Monday.
"It is pretty clear that this is the worst crisis in the transatlantic alliance since World War II," Daalder told the news agency.
European NATO members have essentially concluded that the US is no longer a reliable ally, Daalder noted.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned in May about the "continuing destruction" of the military alliance after US President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at NATO during his presidential terms, calling it a "paper tiger."
Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
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Russia Has No Plans to Attack NATO, is Open to Equal Dialogue - MFA
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