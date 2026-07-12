https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russia-has-no-plans-to-attack-nato-is-open-to-equal-dialogue---mfa-1124436138.html
Russia Has No Plans to Attack NATO, is Open to Equal Dialogue - MFA
Russia Has No Plans to Attack NATO, is Open to Equal Dialogue - MFA
Sputnik International
NATO justifies the alliance's preparations for a major conflict with the false claim that Russia allegedly poses a threat, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Issues, told Sputnik.
2026-07-12T05:11+0000
2026-07-12T05:11+0000
2026-07-12T05:11+0000
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The North Atlantic bloc "is a priori geared toward confrontation, pursuing its interests through force, and is not prepared to cooperate in the name of strengthening security and stability," Vladislav Maslennikov noted.In reality, Russia does not intend to attack NATO members and is open to dialogue provided the principle of the indivisibility of security is respected, he emphasized.In recent years, Russia has witnessed NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that NATO, by hiking up its military budgets, is provoking global militarization and an arms race. He also pointed out that this is being achieved through false claims about an alleged threat from Russia.The Kremlin has emphasized that while Russia does not threaten anyone, it will not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/russia-warns-nato-strategists-to-stop-and-think-before-leading-world-to-disaster-1124420906.html
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Russia Has No Plans to Attack NATO, is Open to Equal Dialogue - MFA
NATO justifies the alliance's preparations for a major conflict with the false claim that Russia allegedly poses a threat, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Issues, told Sputnik.
The North Atlantic bloc
"is a priori geared toward confrontation, pursuing its interests through force, and is not prepared to cooperate in the name of strengthening security and stability," Vladislav Maslennikov noted.
In reality, Russia does not intend to attack NATO members and is open to dialogue provided the principle of the indivisibility of security is respected, he emphasized.
In recent years, Russia has witnessed NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that NATO, by hiking up its military budgets, is provoking global militarization and an arms race. He also pointed out that this is being achieved through false claims about an alleged threat from Russia.
The Kremlin has emphasized that while Russia does not threaten anyone, it will not ignore actions
that are potentially dangerous to its interests.