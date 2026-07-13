https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/two-cargo-ships-hit-by-drones-in-port-of-yuzhny-in-odessa-region---mod-1124440980.html

Two Cargo Ships Hit by Drones in Port of Yuzhny in Odessa Region - MoD

Two Cargo Ships Hit by Drones in Port of Yuzhny in Odessa Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian military conducted drone strikes on two cargo ships in the Odessa region's port of Yuzhny, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-07-13T14:15+0000

2026-07-13T14:15+0000

2026-07-13T14:15+0000

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russian ministry of defense

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"Two cargo ships in the Yuzhny port in the Odessa region were hit by attack drones," the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and ships acting in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa--1124438837.html

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