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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/two-cargo-ships-hit-by-drones-in-port-of-yuzhny-in-odessa-region---mod-1124440980.html
Two Cargo Ships Hit by Drones in Port of Yuzhny in Odessa Region - MoD
Two Cargo Ships Hit by Drones in Port of Yuzhny in Odessa Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian military conducted drone strikes on two cargo ships in the Odessa region's port of Yuzhny, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-13T14:15+0000
2026-07-13T14:15+0000
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"Two cargo ships in the Yuzhny port in the Odessa region were hit by attack drones," the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and ships acting in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
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Two Cargo Ships Hit by Drones in Port of Yuzhny in Odessa Region - MoD

14:15 GMT 13.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
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Russian military conducted drone strikes on two cargo ships in the Odessa region's port of Yuzhny, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Two cargo ships in the Yuzhny port in the Odessa region were hit by attack drones," the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and ships acting in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa
08:12 GMT
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