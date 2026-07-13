https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/two-cargo-ships-hit-by-drones-in-port-of-yuzhny-in-odessa-region---mod-1124440980.html
Two Cargo Ships Hit by Drones in Port of Yuzhny in Odessa Region - MoD
Two Cargo Ships Hit by Drones in Port of Yuzhny in Odessa Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian military conducted drone strikes on two cargo ships in the Odessa region's port of Yuzhny, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-13T14:15+0000
2026-07-13T14:15+0000
2026-07-13T14:15+0000
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"Two cargo ships in the Yuzhny port in the Odessa region were hit by attack drones," the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and ships acting in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
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Two Cargo Ships Hit by Drones in Port of Yuzhny in Odessa Region - MoD
Russian military conducted drone strikes on two cargo ships in the Odessa region's port of Yuzhny, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Two cargo ships in the Yuzhny port in the Odessa region were hit by attack drones," the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and ships acting in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.