https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa--1124438837.html
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa
Sputnik International
Russian forces have hit port facilities in Chernomorsk, Odessa region, used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2026-07-13T08:12+0000
2026-07-13T08:12+0000
2026-07-13T08:12+0000
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The strikes were carried out with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones.Russian forces struck the port of Chernomorsk overnight, hitting two ferries and a container ship used to deliver supplies for the Ukrainian military.Also destroyed:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russia-puts-ukrainian-maritime-logistics-in-flames-1124436289.html
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russia, russian defense ministry, odessa, ukraine
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa
Russian forces have hit port facilities in Chernomorsk, Odessa region, used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The strikes were carried out with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones.
Russian forces struck the port of Chernomorsk
overnight, hitting two ferries and a container ship used to deliver supplies for the Ukrainian military.
Also destroyed:
An ammunition and missile depot
The collector vessel "Shostka" (Project 416)
A floating dock used to store and launch autonomous underwater vehicles