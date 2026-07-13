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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa--1124438837.html
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa
Sputnik International
Russian forces have hit port facilities in Chernomorsk, Odessa region, used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2026-07-13T08:12+0000
2026-07-13T08:12+0000
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The strikes were carried out with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones.Russian forces struck the port of Chernomorsk overnight, hitting two ferries and a container ship used to deliver supplies for the Ukrainian military.Also destroyed:
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Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa

08:12 GMT 13.07.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
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Russian forces have hit port facilities in Chernomorsk, Odessa region, used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The strikes were carried out with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones.
Russian forces struck the port of Chernomorsk overnight, hitting two ferries and a container ship used to deliver supplies for the Ukrainian military.

Also destroyed:
Fuel and lubricant tanks
A pumping station
An ammunition and missile depot
The collector vessel "Shostka" (Project 416)
A floating dock used to store and launch autonomous underwater vehicles
Sea-Based Long-Range Missile Strike during Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Puts Ukrainian Maritime Logistics in Flames
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