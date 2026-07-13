https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa--1124438837.html

Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa

Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa

Sputnik International

Russian forces have hit port facilities in Chernomorsk, Odessa region, used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

2026-07-13T08:12+0000

2026-07-13T08:12+0000

2026-07-13T08:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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russian defense ministry

odessa

ukraine

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The strikes were carried out with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones.Russian forces struck the port of Chernomorsk overnight, hitting two ferries and a container ship used to deliver supplies for the Ukrainian military.Also destroyed:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russia-puts-ukrainian-maritime-logistics-in-flames-1124436289.html

russia

odessa

ukraine

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russia, russian defense ministry, odessa, ukraine