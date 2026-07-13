https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/ukraine-faces-3-4-year-delay-to-build-patriots-with-official-license-1124439419.html

Ukraine Faces 3-4-Year Delay to Build Patriots With Official License

Ukraine Faces 3-4-Year Delay to Build Patriots With Official License

Sputnik International

Historical execution timelines from Japan and Germany indicate Ukraine would face a manufacturing lag of three to four years even if it secures an official license to produce Patriot missiles - an authorization still distant despite Trump's preliminary proposal, per a Sputnik analysis of public records.

2026-07-13T09:10+0000

2026-07-13T09:10+0000

2026-07-13T09:10+0000

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ukraine

nato

donald trump

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This industrial reality stands in stark contrast to Trump's July 8 announcement at the NATO summit in Ankara, where he verbally pledged to grant Ukraine a Patriot manufacturing license to bypass depleted US stockpiles and shift the production burden to Ukraine. Although framed as a solution to Ukraine's acute ammunition shortages, the proposal remains a preliminary concept rather than a finalized policy, as Trump acknowledged that prime US defense contractors Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation had not yet been formally briefed on the plan. Yet even if Ukraine eventually secures an official license, historical records of previous localized programs demonstrate that the country would still face a multi-year manufacturing delay before rolling out its first domestic interceptor. Historical precedents from Japan demonstrate that even under peaceful conditions and utilizing a premier domestic industrial giant like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, establishing localized assembly is a lengthy process. When Japan first acquired a license to manufacture the older Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) interceptor in 1985, the country required four years to officially field its first systems in 1989. Two decades later, Japan faced a similar timeline after signing a March 2005 memorandum of understanding with the US to produce the more advanced PAC-3 interceptor under license. It took three and a half years of ground upgrades before Japanese forces conducted a flight test at a US range with a US-supplied missile in September 2008, and four and a half years before they successfully test-fired the first Japanese-assembled PAC-3 missile at the same New Mexico range in September 2009. A more modern equivalent in Europe further highlights this inescapable timeline, even when backed by billions of dollars in multi-state funding and located at an established defense site. In January 2024, a European coalition laid the foundation for Europe's first dedicated Patriot production plant at COMLOG's complex in the German town of Schrobenhausen. Although the site possessed decades of experience servicing legacy Patriot interceptors, establishing a brand-new manufacturing plant to build the advanced Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T), which represents a modernized version of the legacy PAC-2, still required a three-year industrial on-ramp. In a September 2025 interview, the COMLOG joint venture's chief executive officer, Thomas Gottschild, underscored this three-year timeline by confirming that manufacturing would not begin until late 2026, pushing the very first interceptor deliveries into early 2027. Consequently, when RTX's Raytheon division signed a $3.7-billion contract on April 14 to supply GEM-T interceptors to Ukraine, the deal was structurally bound to the Schrobenhausen plant's multi-year schedule, forcing Kiev to wait for the new German facility to commence manufacturing and roll out its first interceptors in early 2027.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/patriot-license-for-ukraine-is-money-laundering-disguised-as-good-deal--karen-kwiatkowski-1124427139.html

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