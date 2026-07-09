https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/patriot-license-for-ukraine-is-money-laundering-disguised-as-good-deal--karen-kwiatkowski-1124427139.html

Ukraine’s ‘Patriot’ License Just Money Laundering Scheme Dressed Up as ‘Good Deal’ - Expert

Ukraine’s ‘Patriot’ License Just Money Laundering Scheme Dressed Up as ‘Good Deal’ - Expert

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the production of Patriot missile interceptors in Ukraine would constitute another sign of unacceptable encroachment by NATO. But Zelensky’s lack of enthusiasm with the idea signifies it may not be as urgent a threat as may first seem, the former senior DoD analyst says.

2026-07-09T13:56+0000

2026-07-09T13:56+0000

2026-07-09T14:30+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

karen kwiatkowski

dmitry peskov

ukraine

china

japan

patriot

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“He would rather have finished interceptors or cash, anything else requires hard work and stability and time – none of which are available to him or the Ukrainian government,” Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.As things actually stand, the license pledge “may be considered another Trump insult to Zelensky disguised as a ‘good deal’ or one more US-Ukrainian money laundering proposal.”Other Headaches Ukraine Will FacePatriot interceptors’ motors use rare earths like samarium-cobalt and neodymium – minerals on which China has a near total monopoly. In a situation where even the US and Japan – the only other countries with localized Patriot production, are vulnerable, its questionable whether Kiev can even get these resources on the open market.Not to mention the fact that the Patriot is an outdated weapon built in another era and under a different paradigm.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/ukraines-patriot-pittance--too-little-too-late-1124422867.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-allies-scramble-for-patriot-missiles-as-iran-war-drains-stockpiles-1124296113.html

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volodymyr zelensky, karen kwiatkowski, dmitry peskov, ukraine, china, japan, patriot