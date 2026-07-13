https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/us-and-iran-swap-strikes-for-second-straight-night-1124438648.html

US and Iran Swap Strikes for Second Straight Night

US and Iran Swap Strikes for Second Straight Night

Sputnik International

In a second night of strikes, the US military hit “dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions,” Central Command said on X.

2026-07-13T08:08+0000

2026-07-13T08:08+0000

2026-07-13T08:08+0000

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It struck Iranian air defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using fighter planes, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time.Iranian state media reported strikes in a number of central and southern provinces, with at least one person killed and several wounded.The strikes were launched to “degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.Iranian media reported blasts near Qeshm Island, Jask, Sirik, and west of Bandar Abbas.Iran's Revolutionary Guards announce a new wave of retaliatory strikes after US attacks killed a civilian in Mahshahr.In Bahrain, IRGC strikes hit helicopter maintenance and repair facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 Poseidon aircraft, and the military’s drone command and control center at the US Air Base in Sheikh Isa. Iran condemned repeated US attacks on Iranian military sites, civilian infrastructure and civilians, describing them as a “blatant violation” of the UN Charter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/us-launches-massive-strikes-on-iran-as-irgc-closes-strait-of-hormuz-1124436393.html

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