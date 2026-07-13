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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/us-and-iran-swap-strikes-for-second-straight-night-1124438648.html
US and Iran Swap Strikes for Second Straight Night
US and Iran Swap Strikes for Second Straight Night
Sputnik International
In a second night of strikes, the US military hit “dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions,” Central Command said on X.
2026-07-13T08:08+0000
2026-07-13T08:08+0000
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It struck Iranian air defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using fighter planes, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time.Iranian state media reported strikes in a number of central and southern provinces, with at least one person killed and several wounded.The strikes were launched to “degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.Iranian media reported blasts near Qeshm Island, Jask, Sirik, and west of Bandar Abbas.Iran's Revolutionary Guards announce a new wave of retaliatory strikes after US attacks killed a civilian in Mahshahr.In Bahrain, IRGC strikes hit helicopter maintenance and repair facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 Poseidon aircraft, and the military’s drone command and control center at the US Air Base in Sheikh Isa. Iran condemned repeated US attacks on Iranian military sites, civilian infrastructure and civilians, describing them as a “blatant violation” of the UN Charter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/us-launches-massive-strikes-on-iran-as-irgc-closes-strait-of-hormuz-1124436393.html
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US and Iran Swap Strikes for Second Straight Night

08:08 GMT 13.07.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026.
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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In a second night of strikes, the US military hit “dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions,” Central Command said on X.
It struck Iranian air defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using fighter planes, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time.
Iranian state media reported strikes in a number of central and southern provinces, with at least one person killed and several wounded.
The strikes were launched to “degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.
Iranian media reported blasts near Qeshm Island, Jask, Sirik, and west of Bandar Abbas.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards announce a new wave of retaliatory strikes after US attacks killed a civilian in Mahshahr.
Blasts were reported at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan housing F-35s and F-15s (Tasnim News)
At Prince Hassan Airbase in Jordan, fuel and ammunition depots were destroyed with ballistic missiles and drones
The US drone command and control center in Bahrain was targeted and destroyed
Iran’s army launched “destructive drone” attacks on US forces in Kuwait, targeting air-defense and missile systems, bunkers and support shelters (IRNA)
Coordinated strikes “completely destroyed fuel storage tanks and Patriot air defense systems” at the US base in Ali Al Salem in Kuwait
The IRGC also struck the Ahmad Al Jaber Air Base, damaging an FPS radar system
In Bahrain, IRGC strikes hit helicopter maintenance and repair facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 Poseidon aircraft, and the military’s drone command and control center at the US Air Base in Sheikh Isa.

Iran condemned repeated US attacks on Iranian military sites, civilian infrastructure and civilians, describing them as a “blatant violation” of the UN Charter.
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Launches Massive Strikes on Iran as IRGC Closes Strait of Hormuz
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