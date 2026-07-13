https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/us-reinstates-naval-blockade-of-iran---trump-1124441260.html
US Reinstates Naval Blockade of Iran - Trump
US Reinstates Naval Blockade of Iran - Trump
Sputnik International
The United States is reinstating the blockade of Iranian ports, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
2026-07-13T15:16+0000
2026-07-13T15:16+0000
2026-07-13T15:16+0000
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"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," Trump said on Truth Social.Trump also said that the United States will become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and receive a reimbursement equal to 20% of cargo shipped through the waterway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iran-rejects-trumps-bid-to-police-the-strait-of-hormuz-1124440673.html
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US Reinstates Naval Blockade of Iran - Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is reinstating the blockade of Iranian ports, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump also said that the United States will become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and receive a reimbursement equal to 20% of cargo shipped through the waterway.
"All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.