https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/us-reinstates-naval-blockade-of-iran---trump-1124441260.html

US Reinstates Naval Blockade of Iran - Trump

US Reinstates Naval Blockade of Iran - Trump

Sputnik International

The United States is reinstating the blockade of Iranian ports, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

2026-07-13T15:16+0000

2026-07-13T15:16+0000

2026-07-13T15:16+0000

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"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," Trump said on Truth Social.Trump also said that the United States will become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and receive a reimbursement equal to 20% of cargo shipped through the waterway.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/iran-rejects-trumps-bid-to-police-the-strait-of-hormuz-1124440673.html

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