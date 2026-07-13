https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/us-to-begin-irans-naval-blockade-on-july-14-at-2000-gmt-maritime-info-center-1124441982.html
US to Begin Iran's Naval Blockade on July 14 at 20:00 GMT - Maritime Info Center
US to Begin Iran's Naval Blockade on July 14 at 20:00 GMT - Maritime Info Center
Sputnik International
The United States will begin enforcing a naval blockade of Iran on July 14 at 20:00 GMT, the US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said on Monday.
2026-07-13T18:56+0000
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2026-07-13T18:56+0000
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"As of 2000Z [20:00 GMT] on 14 July 2026, U.S. Central Command will begin enforcement of a naval blockade of all Iranian ports and Iranian coastal areas," the JMIC said in a statement. The blockade will encompass Iran's entire coastline, including its ports and oil terminals, the JMIC added. "The blockade will not impede neutral transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations," the JMIC wrote. Humanitarian shipments will be permitted but will be subject to inspection, the JMIC said.
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US to Begin Iran's Naval Blockade on July 14 at 20:00 GMT - Maritime Info Center
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will begin enforcing a naval blockade of Iran on July 14 at 20:00 GMT, the US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said on Monday.
"As of 2000Z [20:00 GMT] on 14 July 2026, U.S. Central Command will begin enforcement of a naval blockade of all Iranian ports and Iranian coastal areas," the JMIC said in a statement.
The blockade will encompass Iran's entire coastline, including its ports and oil terminals, the JMIC added.
"The blockade will not impede neutral transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations," the JMIC wrote.
Humanitarian shipments will be permitted but will be subject to inspection, the JMIC said.