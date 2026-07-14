https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/hunter-biden-admits-he-underestimated-what-vipers-nest-ukraine-was-1124444586.html

‘I Was Naive’: Hunter Biden Regrets Walking Into Ukraine's 'Viper's Nest' of Corruption

‘I Was Naive’: Hunter Biden Regrets Walking Into Ukraine's 'Viper's Nest' of Corruption

Sputnik International

Hunter Biden, son of former US President Joe Biden, has admitted that he was incredibly naive when he joined the board of directors of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, as he underestimated what a "viper's nest" Ukraine was.

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"I was incredibly naive to just how much of a political viper's nest Ukraine was, and also how incredibly complicated in terms of the interest, I wasn't even fully aware of," Biden told Ukrainian-American journalist DJ Vlad in an interview aired on Monday. Biden added that he joined the board of directors at the invitation of former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski, who was a member as well, also attributing his decision to the stress caused by his brother Beau's brain cancer diagnosis in 2013, which also put him on the brink of a drug addiction relapse. At the same time, despite the risks, the decision to join the company was not difficult, as the job was well paid, he added.

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