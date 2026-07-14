‘I Was Naive’: Hunter Biden Regrets Walking Into Ukraine's 'Viper's Nest' of Corruption
13:32 GMT 14.07.2026 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 14.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterHunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hunter Biden, son of former US President Joe Biden, has admitted that he was incredibly naive when he joined the board of directors of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, as he underestimated what a "viper's nest" Ukraine was.
"I was incredibly naive to just how much of a political viper's nest Ukraine was, and also how incredibly complicated in terms of the interest, I wasn't even fully aware of," Biden told Ukrainian-American journalist DJ Vlad in an interview aired on Monday.
Biden added that he joined the board of directors at the invitation of former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski, who was a member as well, also attributing his decision to the stress caused by his brother Beau's brain cancer diagnosis in 2013, which also put him on the brink of a drug addiction relapse.
"Did Hunter Biden know that he f****d up when he took the Burisma job? Yeah, Vlad. I knew. I figured it out, and I figured it out quick... I should not have taken the job at Burisma... The fact of the matter is that I 100% completely, fully know that I should not have taken that job in retrospect," Biden stated.
At the same time, despite the risks, the decision to join the company was not difficult, as the job was well paid, he added.
"It was a whole lot of money to me. It was life changing in terms of what I could do and and what I didn't have to do... I went on the board fully understanding that part of it, and certainly didn't take into account how much they would be able to weaponize this in in the future," Biden said, speaking of the annual remuneration of $600,000.
In 2020, the New York Post published a series of emails addressed to Hunter Biden, which mentioned that he had represented his father, then-vice president of the United States, to his employers at Burisma. US President Donald Trump then claimed that Biden Jr. had received millions of dollars for lobbying work selling access to his father.