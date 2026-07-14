https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/irans-retaliatory-strikes-hit-us-military-assets-across-region--irgc-1124442766.html
Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Hit US Military Assets Across Region — IRGC
Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Hit US Military Assets Across Region — IRGC
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched a multi-phase retaliatory operation after new US attacks on Iranian coastal bases, Tasnim reported.
2026-07-14T04:37+0000
2026-07-14T04:37+0000
2026-07-14T04:37+0000
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According to the IRGC, the escalation followed an IRGC Navy operation to stop two violating ships that were endangering navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.The IRGC said its response targeted several US-linked military facilities across the region:The IRGC said the retaliatory operation is continuing.Iran’s message is clear: US attacks will not go unanswered, and foreign military interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with force.
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strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us army, kuwait, jordan, us, retaliation, donald trump, bahrain, us bases
strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us army, kuwait, jordan, us, retaliation, donald trump, bahrain, us bases
Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Hit US Military Assets Across Region — IRGC
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched a multi-phase retaliatory operation after new US attacks on Iranian coastal bases, Tasnim reported.
According to the IRGC, the escalation followed an IRGC Navy operation to stop two violating ships that were endangering navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC said its response targeted several US-linked military facilities across the region:
Jordan:
missile depots and fuel tanks at Prince Hassan Air Base were set on fire by missile and drone strikes.
Bahrain:
key helicopter maintenance and repair centers, a P-8 electronic warfare aircraft hangar, and the US military’s drone command and control center at Sheikh Isa Air Base were destroyed.
Kuwait:
fuel tanks and Patriot air defense systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base were completely destroyed, along with a strategic FPS radar system at Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base.
IRGC Ground Force units also struck a US Army ground-to-ground missile base, setting fire to and destroying two HIMARS missile platforms and ammunition depots in Kuwait
.
The IRGC said the retaliatory operation is continuing.
“The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and we will not allow a rogue and child-killing army from across the world to continue its illegal interference in it,” the statement said.
Iran’s message is clear: US attacks will not go unanswered, and foreign military interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with force.