https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/irans-retaliatory-strikes-hit-us-military-assets-across-region--irgc-1124442766.html

Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Hit US Military Assets Across Region — IRGC

Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Hit US Military Assets Across Region — IRGC

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched a multi-phase retaliatory operation after new US attacks on Iranian coastal bases, Tasnim reported.

2026-07-14T04:37+0000

2026-07-14T04:37+0000

2026-07-14T04:37+0000

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According to the IRGC, the escalation followed an IRGC Navy operation to stop two violating ships that were endangering navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.The IRGC said its response targeted several US-linked military facilities across the region:The IRGC said the retaliatory operation is continuing.Iran’s message is clear: US attacks will not go unanswered, and foreign military interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with force.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/us-declares-completion-of-tonights-bombing-of-iran--centcom-1124442475.html

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strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us army, kuwait, jordan, us, retaliation, donald trump, bahrain, us bases