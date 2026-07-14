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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Hit US Military Assets Across Region — IRGC
Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Hit US Military Assets Across Region — IRGC
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched a multi-phase retaliatory operation after new US attacks on Iranian coastal bases, Tasnim reported.
2026-07-14T04:37+0000
2026-07-14T04:37+0000
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According to the IRGC, the escalation followed an IRGC Navy operation to stop two violating ships that were endangering navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.The IRGC said its response targeted several US-linked military facilities across the region:The IRGC said the retaliatory operation is continuing.Iran’s message is clear: US attacks will not go unanswered, and foreign military interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/us-declares-completion-of-tonights-bombing-of-iran--centcom-1124442475.html
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Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Hit US Military Assets Across Region — IRGC

04:37 GMT 14.07.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian ArmyIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Army
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched a multi-phase retaliatory operation after new US attacks on Iranian coastal bases, Tasnim reported.
According to the IRGC, the escalation followed an IRGC Navy operation to stop two violating ships that were endangering navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC said its response targeted several US-linked military facilities across the region:
Jordan: missile depots and fuel tanks at Prince Hassan Air Base were set on fire by missile and drone strikes.
Bahrain: key helicopter maintenance and repair centers, a P-8 electronic warfare aircraft hangar, and the US military’s drone command and control center at Sheikh Isa Air Base were destroyed.
Kuwait: fuel tanks and Patriot air defense systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base were completely destroyed, along with a strategic FPS radar system at Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base.
IRGC Ground Force units also struck a US Army ground-to-ground missile base, setting fire to and destroying two HIMARS missile platforms and ammunition depots in Kuwait.
The IRGC said the retaliatory operation is continuing.
“The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and we will not allow a rogue and child-killing army from across the world to continue its illegal interference in it,” the statement said.
Iran’s message is clear: US attacks will not go unanswered, and foreign military interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with force.
An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies over the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington during joint exercises, off the coast of Argentina, Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Declares Completion of Tonight’s Bombing of Iran — CENTCOM
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