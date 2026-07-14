https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/us-declares-completion-of-tonights-bombing-of-iran--centcom-1124442475.html

US Declares Completion of Tonight’s Bombing of Iran — CENTCOM

US Declares Completion of Tonight’s Bombing of Iran — CENTCOM

Sputnik International

US Central Command said American forces completed another five-hour strike raid against Iran on July 13, targeting sites in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas as part of the four-month-long US aggression against Iran.

2026-07-14T04:32+0000

2026-07-14T04:32+0000

2026-07-14T04:32+0000

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CENTCOM claimed the strikes hit Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities, presenting the attacks as necessary to protect commercial shipping.The statement also said more than 50,000 US service members are currently deployed across the Middle East.The US continues to frame repeated attacks on Iranian territory as “security,” while Iran maintains that foreign military interference in the Strait of Hormuz and the region will not go unanswered.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/trump-vows-to-take-control-of-strait-of-hormuz-by-bombing-iran--1124442172.html

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iran, us central command (centcom), strait of hormuz, us, war, war of aggression, attack, strike, airstrike