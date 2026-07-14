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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/us-declares-completion-of-tonights-bombing-of-iran--centcom-1124442475.html
US Declares Completion of Tonight’s Bombing of Iran — CENTCOM
US Declares Completion of Tonight’s Bombing of Iran — CENTCOM
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US Central Command said American forces completed another five-hour strike raid against Iran on July 13, targeting sites in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas as part of the four-month-long US aggression against Iran.
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CENTCOM claimed the strikes hit Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities, presenting the attacks as necessary to protect commercial shipping.The statement also said more than 50,000 US service members are currently deployed across the Middle East.The US continues to frame repeated attacks on Iranian territory as “security,” while Iran maintains that foreign military interference in the Strait of Hormuz and the region will not go unanswered.
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US Declares Completion of Tonight’s Bombing of Iran — CENTCOM

04:32 GMT 14.07.2026
© AP Photo / Victor R. CaivanoAn F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies over the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington during joint exercises, off the coast of Argentina, Thursday, May 30, 2024
An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies over the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington during joint exercises, off the coast of Argentina, Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
© AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano
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US Central Command said American forces completed another five-hour strike raid against Iran on July 13, targeting sites in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas as part of the four-month-long US aggression against Iran.
CENTCOM claimed the strikes hit Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities, presenting the attacks as necessary to protect commercial shipping.

The statement also said more than 50,000 US service members are currently deployed across the Middle East.

The US continues to frame repeated attacks on Iranian territory as “security,” while Iran maintains that foreign military interference in the Strait of Hormuz and the region will not go unanswered.
President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders modifying the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Bears Ears National Monument in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Vows to Take Control of Strait of Hormuz by Bombing Iran
04:29 GMT
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