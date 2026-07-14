https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russia-continues-attacks-on-ukraines-ports-ships-used-in-armys-interests--1124443822.html

Russia Continues Attacks on Ukraine's Ports, Ships Used in Army's Interests

Russia Continues Attacks on Ukraine's Ports, Ships Used in Army's Interests

Sputnik International

The Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

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"During the day, the Russian armed forces continued attacks on the ports of Ukraine and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. Two dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region to the port of Odessa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-strikes-cripple-ukraines-fuel-and-transport-networks-1124443349.html

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