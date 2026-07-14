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Russia Continues Attacks on Ukraine's Ports, Ships Used in Army's Interests
Russia Continues Attacks on Ukraine's Ports, Ships Used in Army's Interests
Sputnik International
The Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"During the day, the Russian armed forces continued attacks on the ports of Ukraine and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. Two dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region to the port of Odessa.
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Russia Continues Attacks on Ukraine's Ports, Ships Used in Army's Interests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the day, the Russian armed forces continued attacks on the ports of Ukraine and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
Two dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region to the port of Odessa.
"In addition, the infrastructure facilities of the logistics center of the MIG Trans transport company, as well as 12 trucks and a fuel tanker transporting military goods and fuel for the armed forces of Ukraine, were hit by high-precision air-launched weapons at the Yuzhny Port (the Yuzhny Commercial Sea Port State Enterprise)," the statement read.