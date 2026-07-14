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Russia Continues Attacks on Ukraine's Ports, Ships Used in Army's Interests
Russia Continues Attacks on Ukraine's Ports, Ships Used in Army's Interests
Sputnik International
The Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"During the day, the Russian armed forces continued attacks on the ports of Ukraine and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. Two dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region to the port of Odessa.
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Russia Continues Attacks on Ukraine's Ports, Ships Used in Army's Interests

12:14 GMT 14.07.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the day, the Russian armed forces continued attacks on the ports of Ukraine and ships involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
Two dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region to the port of Odessa.
"In addition, the infrastructure facilities of the logistics center of the MIG Trans transport company, as well as 12 trucks and a fuel tanker transporting military goods and fuel for the armed forces of Ukraine, were hit by high-precision air-launched weapons at the Yuzhny Port (the Yuzhny Commercial Sea Port State Enterprise)," the statement read.
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Fuel and Transport Networks
09:24 GMT
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