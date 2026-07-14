https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-strikes-cripple-ukraines-fuel-and-transport-networks-1124443349.html

Russian Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Fuel and Transport Networks

Russian Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Fuel and Transport Networks

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on facilities of the fuel-energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

2026-07-14T09:24+0000

2026-07-14T09:24+0000

2026-07-14T09:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian ministry of defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:76:3150:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a32f3e6ce6bd5f0ccc64dbd79b939a.jpg

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian battlegroups struck facilities of the fuel-energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.The strikes were carried out against storage sites and assembly workshops for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-forces-strike-military-plants-in-kiev-odessa-port-infrastructure---mod-1124443202.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense