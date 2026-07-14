https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-strikes-cripple-ukraines-fuel-and-transport-networks-1124443349.html
Russian Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Fuel and Transport Networks
Russian Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Fuel and Transport Networks
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on facilities of the fuel-energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.
2026-07-14T09:24+0000
2026-07-14T09:24+0000
2026-07-14T09:24+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian battlegroups struck facilities of the fuel-energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.The strikes were carried out against storage sites and assembly workshops for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas, the ministry added.
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Russian Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Fuel and Transport Networks
Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on facilities of the fuel-energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian battlegroups struck facilities of the fuel-energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.
The strikes were carried out against storage sites and assembly workshops for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 160 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 475 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 140 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 65 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed 715 Ukrainian drones, seven aerial bombs, and two HIMARS rockets