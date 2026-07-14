https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-cosmonaut-sizes-up-odds-of-encountering-aliens-in-outer-space-1124445839.html

Russian Cosmonaut Sizes Up Odds of Encountering Aliens in Outer Space

Russian Cosmonaut Sizes Up Odds of Encountering Aliens in Outer Space

Sputnik International

There are no briefings, no playbooks, and no protocols for cosmonauts meeting aliens—simply because space agencies deem such an encounter virtually impossible, Russian cosmonaut Petr Dubrov said during a pre-launch press conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2026-07-14T16:44+0000

2026-07-14T16:44+0000

2026-07-14T16:44+0000

beyond politics

russia

soyuz

baikonur cosmodrome

international space station (iss)

nasa

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107756/51/1077565139_0:4:1024:580_1920x0_80_0_0_1757017c2963dce5fab20319f6bed345.jpg

However, the crew does have general procedures for unexpected events, which involve working with ground specialists to determine the best course of action, he noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russias-manturov-nasa-head-discuss-space-cooperation-at-baikonur-1124445265.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, soyuz, baikonur cosmodrome, international space station (iss), nasa, science & tech