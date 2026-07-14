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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-cosmonaut-sizes-up-odds-of-encountering-aliens-in-outer-space-1124445839.html
Russian Cosmonaut Sizes Up Odds of Encountering Aliens in Outer Space
Russian Cosmonaut Sizes Up Odds of Encountering Aliens in Outer Space
Sputnik International
There are no briefings, no playbooks, and no protocols for cosmonauts meeting aliens—simply because space agencies deem such an encounter virtually impossible, Russian cosmonaut Petr Dubrov said during a pre-launch press conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
2026-07-14T16:44+0000
2026-07-14T16:44+0000
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However, the crew does have general procedures for unexpected events, which involve working with ground specialists to determine the best course of action, he noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russias-manturov-nasa-head-discuss-space-cooperation-at-baikonur-1124445265.html
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Russian Cosmonaut Sizes Up Odds of Encountering Aliens in Outer Space

16:44 GMT 14.07.2026
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There are no briefings, no playbooks, and no protocols for cosmonauts meeting aliens—simply because space agencies deem such an encounter virtually impossible, Russian cosmonaut Petr Dubrov said during a pre-launch press conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
However, the crew does have general procedures for unexpected events, which involve working with ground specialists to determine the best course of action, he noted.
"As commander of the Russian segment – and, eventually, of the International Space Station – my top priority will always be crew safety," Dubrov stressed.

Scheduled for July 14, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket will loft the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft into orbit with a prime crew of two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut. The 261-day mission includes over 40 Russian science experiments and two spacewalks.

Soyuz MS-28 Delivers New Crew to ISS: Infographic - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
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