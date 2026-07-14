https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russias-manturov-nasa-head-discuss-space-cooperation-at-baikonur-1124445265.html

Russia's Manturov, NASA Head Discuss Space Cooperation at Baikonur

Russia's Manturov, NASA Head Discuss Space Cooperation at Baikonur

Sputnik International

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome, where he participated in the launch of the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) and held a working meeting with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to discuss current and future Russian-US space cooperation, Manturov's office said on Tuesday.

2026-07-14T15:54+0000

2026-07-14T15:54+0000

2026-07-14T15:54+0000

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"Denis Manturov also held a working meeting with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to discuss current and future Russian-US space cooperation. Specifically, they discussed issues related to the controlled deorbit of the International Space Station. A joint program has been developed that aims to complete the station's mission by the end of 2030," the office told reporters. Russia is ready to discuss prospects for cooperation with NASA on national orbital stations, the office quoted Manturov as saying, adding that Russia sees potential for cooperation with the United States on lunar programs, including development of docking mechanisms, communications, and navigation. Manturov also named space medicine, biology, and conducting joint experiments as promising areas of cooperation with the US, the office said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/nasa-says-deploying-joint-crews-with-roscosmos-helps-ensure-safety-of-iss-1123628411.html

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russia, nasa, international space station (iss), baikonur cosmodrome, denis manturov