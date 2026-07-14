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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russias-manturov-nasa-head-discuss-space-cooperation-at-baikonur-1124445265.html
Russia's Manturov, NASA Head Discuss Space Cooperation at Baikonur
Russia's Manturov, NASA Head Discuss Space Cooperation at Baikonur
Sputnik International
First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome, where he participated in the launch of the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) and held a working meeting with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to discuss current and future Russian-US space cooperation, Manturov's office said on Tuesday.
2026-07-14T15:54+0000
2026-07-14T15:54+0000
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"Denis Manturov also held a working meeting with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to discuss current and future Russian-US space cooperation. Specifically, they discussed issues related to the controlled deorbit of the International Space Station. A joint program has been developed that aims to complete the station's mission by the end of 2030," the office told reporters. Russia is ready to discuss prospects for cooperation with NASA on national orbital stations, the office quoted Manturov as saying, adding that Russia sees potential for cooperation with the United States on lunar programs, including development of docking mechanisms, communications, and navigation. Manturov also named space medicine, biology, and conducting joint experiments as promising areas of cooperation with the US, the office said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/nasa-says-deploying-joint-crews-with-roscosmos-helps-ensure-safety-of-iss-1123628411.html
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Russia's Manturov, NASA Head Discuss Space Cooperation at Baikonur

15:54 GMT 14.07.2026
© SputnikSoyuz MS-28 Delivers New Crew to ISS: Infographic
Soyuz MS-28 Delivers New Crew to ISS: Infographic - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
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First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome, where he participated in the launch of the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) and held a working meeting with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to discuss current and future Russian-US space cooperation, Manturov's office said on Tuesday.
"Denis Manturov also held a working meeting with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to discuss current and future Russian-US space cooperation. Specifically, they discussed issues related to the controlled deorbit of the International Space Station. A joint program has been developed that aims to complete the station's mission by the end of 2030," the office told reporters.
Russia is ready to discuss prospects for cooperation with NASA on national orbital stations, the office quoted Manturov as saying, adding that Russia sees potential for cooperation with the United States on lunar programs, including development of docking mechanisms, communications, and navigation.
Manturov also named space medicine, biology, and conducting joint experiments as promising areas of cooperation with the US, the office said.
In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2026
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NASA Says Deploying Joint Crews With Roscosmos Helps Ensure Safety of ISS
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