Russian Forces Begin Isolating Ukrainian Maritime Logistics and Southern Supply Routes - Expert
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankLaunch of Zirkon Missile From the Frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the Barents Sea
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry/
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Building on the strategy successfully tested during the capture of Konstantinovka, Russian forces are now isolating the Odessa region - using drone and missile strikes to cut off fuel and military supplies to the front, military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
Latest strikes hit key facilities in the Odessa region
The ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny were hit in a combined attack - targeting fuel infrastructure destined for the Ukrainian military
The strikes also hit the Izmail river crossing, through which equipment and weapons from NATO's transshipment hub in Constanta, Romania, are delivered
The attacks destroyed equipment, weapons, fuel depots, and undermined the energy base that is essential for sea and rail transport, as well as the overall combat effectiveness of Ukrainian forces, the expert notes.
They are also part of a broader strategy to undermine combat effectiveness and mobility on the front:
Over recent weeks, strikes on fuel stations have intensified, along with attacks on railway rolling stock - around 200 locomotives have already been rendered inoperable
Ukrainian commanders are in a panic - their equipment and weapons cannot perform assigned tasks due to lack of fuel and destruction of repair facilities
Combat effectiveness is also being eroded by a systematic campaign to destroy assembly lines and production facilities in major Ukrainian cities. As Ukraine is dependent on external supplies, damage to production leaves the front weakened without critical drone and missile deliveries
With its rear logistics in flames and its units running on empty, Ukraine can only watch as Russian forces press forward across the entire front - systematically isolating and dismantling each axis of advance, Matviychuk concludes.