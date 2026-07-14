https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-forces-begin-isolating-ukrainian-maritime-logistics-and-southern-supply-routes---expert-1124443944.html

Russian Forces Begin Isolating Ukrainian Maritime Logistics and Southern Supply Routes - Expert

Russian Forces Begin Isolating Ukrainian Maritime Logistics and Southern Supply Routes - Expert

Sputnik International

Building on the strategy successfully tested during the capture of Konstantinovka, Russian forces are now isolating the Odessa region - using drone and missile strikes to cut off fuel and military supplies to the front, military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.

2026-07-14T12:49+0000

2026-07-14T12:49+0000

2026-07-14T12:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

odessa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1c/1112944142_28:0:1621:896_1920x0_80_0_0_2a8f5d00d0fa58ed72faa0b90f40b03b.jpg

Latest strikes hit key facilities in the Odessa regionThe attacks destroyed equipment, weapons, fuel depots, and undermined the energy base that is essential for sea and rail transport, as well as the overall combat effectiveness of Ukrainian forces, the expert notes.They are also part of a broader strategy to undermine combat effectiveness and mobility on the front:With its rear logistics in flames and its units running on empty, Ukraine can only watch as Russian forces press forward across the entire front - systematically isolating and dismantling each axis of advance, Matviychuk concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-strikes-cripple-ukraines-fuel-and-transport-networks-1124443349.html

russia

ukraine

odessa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, odessa