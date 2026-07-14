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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-forces-strike-military-plants-in-kiev-odessa-port-infrastructure---mod-1124443202.html
Russian Forces Strike Military Plants in Kiev, Odessa Port Infrastructure - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Military Plants in Kiev, Odessa Port Infrastructure - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces launched precision strikes on missile and drone production facilities in Kiev and port infrastructure in the city of Yuzhny in the Odessa region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-07-14T08:17+0000
2026-07-14T08:17+0000
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"Last night, the Russian armed forces conducted group strikes with long-range air- and ground-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, striking military-industrial enterprises in Kiev involved in the design and production of missiles and UAVs," the statement read. The strike targeted the Kiev-based Radiovymiruvach state enterprise, a key supplier of electronic components used to make Neptune-MD cruise missiles, FP-7, FP-9 and Hrim-2 ballistic missiles. The facility also produces navigation and landing equipment, as well as microwave components for the aviation industry. The Russian military also struck Ukr Armo Tech, one of Ukraine's primary production facilities for assembling warheads for drones and missiles. The company is known for processing and storing explosive substances used in munition production and for serving as a logistic hub for military goods, armored vehicles and drones, the ministry added. In the port of Yuzhny, facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces for unloading and storing fuel and lubricants were hit. A dry cargo ship delivering military supplies was struck while unloading at a container terminal in Yuzhny. A tanker en route from the port of Chernomorsk to Odessa was also struck.
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Russian Forces Strike Military Plants in Kiev, Odessa Port Infrastructure - MoD

08:17 GMT 14.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces launched precision strikes on missile and drone production facilities in Kiev and port infrastructure in the city of Yuzhny in the Odessa region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Last night, the Russian armed forces conducted group strikes with long-range air- and ground-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, striking military-industrial enterprises in Kiev involved in the design and production of missiles and UAVs," the statement read.
The strike targeted the Kiev-based Radiovymiruvach state enterprise, a key supplier of electronic components used to make Neptune-MD cruise missiles, FP-7, FP-9 and Hrim-2 ballistic missiles. The facility also produces navigation and landing equipment, as well as microwave components for the aviation industry.
The Russian military also struck Ukr Armo Tech, one of Ukraine's primary production facilities for assembling warheads for drones and missiles. The company is known for processing and storing explosive substances used in munition production and for serving as a logistic hub for military goods, armored vehicles and drones, the ministry added.
In the port of Yuzhny, facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces for unloading and storing fuel and lubricants were hit. A dry cargo ship delivering military supplies was struck while unloading at a container terminal in Yuzhny. A tanker en route from the port of Chernomorsk to Odessa was also struck.
Russia's FSB special forces. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
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