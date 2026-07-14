FSB Foils Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack on Strategic Facility Near Moscow
06:15 GMT 14.07.2026 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 14.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev Russia's FSB special forces. File photo
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented an attack with FPV drones planned by the Ukrainian Security Service, targeting a strategic defense enterprise in the Moscow Region.
"In the course of efforts to counter the Ukrainian special services, a terrorist act planned by the Security Service of Ukraine against a strategic enterprise located in the residential sector of the Moscow Region using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) smuggled into Russia was prevented," the FSB said in a statement.
The special operation to stop the terrorist attack was launched after receiving intelligence information about the delivery of a cargo with weapons through Slovakia, Poland and Belarus to the Moscow Region, organized by Kiev with the assistance of the special services of European states, the statement read.
A batch of Spanish ceramic tiles, inside of which 35 FPV drones set up in Kiev were camouflaged, was imported to Russia, the FSB said, adding that they were equipped with Canadian-made control systems that were resistant to electronic warfare, and with a warhead consisting of foreign-made explosives.
"After the enemy launched drones, all means of terror were destroyed by the forces of the special forces of the FSB of Russia, which accompanied the operation. The events were held in conditions of guaranteed security of the target of the attack, as well as civilians and military personnel," the statement read.
The FPV drones were placed in a hangar next to the defense enterprise, which was rented by a Russian citizen recruited by Ukraine for money, the FSB said.
"The perpetrator of the terrorist attack has been detained and confessed that he acted in the interests of the Ukrainian side under the coordination of members of an international terrorist organization," the FSB said in a statement.
The perpetrator — a Russian citizen who previously served a long prison term for serious crimes — whom Kiev found with the help of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia, assembled and activated FPV drones, as well as established a communication channel with foreign drone operators, the statement read, adding that perpetrator was supposed to be taken to Ukraine to participate in military operations against Russia.
"Attention is drawn to the fact that the Security Service of Ukraine has involved minors aged from 13 to 16 years old in carrying out certain tasks, in particular, the activation of illegally acquired SIM cards used in drone control," the FSB said.
Additionally, two Moldovan citizens, having undergone special training, helped prepare the launch of FPV drones and then left Russia, the statement read.
"It has been established that Albert Viktorovich Vasilyev, a citizen of Ukraine and the United States, born in 1991, a Ukrainian video blogger, rapper and film actor using the pseudonym Kyivstoner, was involved in organizing the terrorist attack and leading accomplices under the patronage of the Security Service of Ukraine," the FSB said.