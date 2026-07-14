https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/fsb-foils-massive-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-strategic-facility-near-moscow-1124442983.html

FSB Foils Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack on Strategic Facility Near Moscow

FSB Foils Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack on Strategic Facility Near Moscow

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented an attack with FPV drones planned by the Ukrainian Security Service, targeting a strategic defense enterprise in the Moscow Region.

2026-07-14T06:15+0000

2026-07-14T06:15+0000

2026-07-14T08:04+0000

russia

ukraine

russia

moscow

russian federal security service (fsb)

security service of ukraine

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg

"In the course of efforts to counter the Ukrainian special services, a terrorist act planned by the Security Service of Ukraine against a strategic enterprise located in the residential sector of the Moscow Region using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) smuggled into Russia was prevented," the FSB said in a statement.The special operation to stop the terrorist attack was launched after receiving intelligence information about the delivery of a cargo with weapons through Slovakia, Poland and Belarus to the Moscow Region, organized by Kiev with the assistance of the special services of European states, the statement read.A batch of Spanish ceramic tiles, inside of which 35 FPV drones set up in Kiev were camouflaged, was imported to Russia, the FSB said, adding that they were equipped with Canadian-made control systems that were resistant to electronic warfare, and with a warhead consisting of foreign-made explosives.The FPV drones were placed in a hangar next to the defense enterprise, which was rented by a Russian citizen recruited by Ukraine for money, the FSB said.The perpetrator — a Russian citizen who previously served a long prison term for serious crimes — whom Kiev found with the help of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia, assembled and activated FPV drones, as well as established a communication channel with foreign drone operators, the statement read, adding that perpetrator was supposed to be taken to Ukraine to participate in military operations against Russia. Additionally, two Moldovan citizens, having undergone special training, helped prepare the launch of FPV drones and then left Russia, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/two-cargo-ships-hit-by-drones-in-port-of-yuzhny-in-odessa-region---mod-1124440980.html

ukraine

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia, moscow, russian federal security service (fsb), security service of ukraine, sputnik