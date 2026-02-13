https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/nasa-says-deploying-joint-crews-with-roscosmos-helps-ensure-safety-of-iss-1123628411.html
NASA Says Deploying Joint Crews With Roscosmos Helps Ensure Safety of ISS
NASA Says Deploying Joint Crews With Roscosmos Helps Ensure Safety of ISS
Sputnik International
The deployment of joint NASA and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos crews helps ensure maximum safety for the International Space Station, Josh Finch, a spokesperson for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, told Sputnik.
2026-02-13T10:28+0000
2026-02-13T10:28+0000
2026-02-13T10:28+0000
world
russia
nasa
roscosmos
international space station (iss)
space
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
"The International Space Station, of course, has international partnership, and being able to fly integrated crews up to the International Space Station helps us operate in the safest possible way," Finch said, when asked to assess the cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/roscosmos-chief-visits-us-mission-control-for-iss-operations-1122512418.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
deployment of joint nasa and russia's state space corporation roscosmos crews, joint crews with roscosmos, ensure safety of iss
deployment of joint nasa and russia's state space corporation roscosmos crews, joint crews with roscosmos, ensure safety of iss
NASA Says Deploying Joint Crews With Roscosmos Helps Ensure Safety of ISS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deployment of joint NASA and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos crews helps ensure maximum safety for the International Space Station, Josh Finch, a spokesperson for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, told Sputnik.
"The International Space Station, of course, has international partnership, and being able to fly integrated crews up to the International Space Station helps us operate in the safest possible way," Finch said, when asked to assess the cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos
.