International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/nasa-says-deploying-joint-crews-with-roscosmos-helps-ensure-safety-of-iss-1123628411.html
NASA Says Deploying Joint Crews With Roscosmos Helps Ensure Safety of ISS
NASA Says Deploying Joint Crews With Roscosmos Helps Ensure Safety of ISS
Sputnik International
The deployment of joint NASA and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos crews helps ensure maximum safety for the International Space Station, Josh Finch, a spokesperson for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, told Sputnik.
2026-02-13T10:28+0000
2026-02-13T10:28+0000
world
russia
nasa
roscosmos
international space station (iss)
space
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
"The International Space Station, of course, has international partnership, and being able to fly integrated crews up to the International Space Station helps us operate in the safest possible way," Finch said, when asked to assess the cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/roscosmos-chief-visits-us-mission-control-for-iss-operations-1122512418.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
deployment of joint nasa and russia's state space corporation roscosmos crews, joint crews with roscosmos, ensure safety of iss
deployment of joint nasa and russia's state space corporation roscosmos crews, joint crews with roscosmos, ensure safety of iss

NASA Says Deploying Joint Crews With Roscosmos Helps Ensure Safety of ISS

10:28 GMT 13.02.2026
© AP Photo In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
 In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deployment of joint NASA and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos crews helps ensure maximum safety for the International Space Station, Josh Finch, a spokesperson for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, told Sputnik.
"The International Space Station, of course, has international partnership, and being able to fly integrated crews up to the International Space Station helps us operate in the safest possible way," Finch said, when asked to assess the cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos.
NASA logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2025
World
Roscosmos Chief Visits US Mission Control for ISS Operations
30 July 2025, 04:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала