NASA Says Deploying Joint Crews With Roscosmos Helps Ensure Safety of ISS

Sputnik International

The deployment of joint NASA and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos crews helps ensure maximum safety for the International Space Station, Josh Finch, a spokesperson for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, told Sputnik.

"The International Space Station, of course, has international partnership, and being able to fly integrated crews up to the International Space Station helps us operate in the safest possible way," Finch said, when asked to assess the cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos.

