https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/three-dry-cargo-ships-struck-at-port-of-odessa---russian-defense-ministry-1124445580.html

Three Dry Cargo Ships Struck at Port of Odessa - Russian Defense Ministry

Three Dry Cargo Ships Struck at Port of Odessa - Russian Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian military continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces, hitting three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-07-14T16:24+0000

2026-07-14T16:24+0000

2026-07-14T16:24+0000

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"Throughout the day, the Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces. Three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa were hit by strike drones," the statement read. The Russian armed forces used high-precision weapons to strike port infrastructure facilities and five fuel and lubricant storage tanks in the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny, intended to supply the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.Earlier in the day, Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships serving the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, and in the course of these operations, dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk to the port of Odessa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russia-continues-attacks-on-ukraines-ports-ships-used-in-armys-interests--1124443822.html

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