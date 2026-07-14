https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/three-dry-cargo-ships-struck-at-port-of-odessa---russian-defense-ministry-1124445580.html
Three Dry Cargo Ships Struck at Port of Odessa - Russian Defense Ministry
Three Dry Cargo Ships Struck at Port of Odessa - Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian military continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces, hitting three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-07-14T16:24+0000
2026-07-14T16:24+0000
2026-07-14T16:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
odessa
cargo ship
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105923/41/1059234152_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c5ed4fb65efad91cbe14e4bc77fe2a78.jpg
"Throughout the day, the Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces. Three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa were hit by strike drones," the statement read. The Russian armed forces used high-precision weapons to strike port infrastructure facilities and five fuel and lubricant storage tanks in the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny, intended to supply the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.Earlier in the day, Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships serving the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, and in the course of these operations, dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk to the port of Odessa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russia-continues-attacks-on-ukraines-ports-ships-used-in-armys-interests--1124443822.html
russia
ukraine
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105923/41/1059234152_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa102f9ec76af90d73bba0704707497d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine, odessa, cargo ship
russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine, odessa, cargo ship
Three Dry Cargo Ships Struck at Port of Odessa - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces, hitting three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Throughout the day, the Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces. Three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa were hit by strike drones," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces used high-precision weapons to strike port infrastructure facilities and five fuel and lubricant storage tanks in the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny, intended to supply the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships serving the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, and in the course of these operations, dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk to the port of Odessa.