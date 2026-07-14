International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/three-dry-cargo-ships-struck-at-port-of-odessa---russian-defense-ministry-1124445580.html
Three Dry Cargo Ships Struck at Port of Odessa - Russian Defense Ministry
Three Dry Cargo Ships Struck at Port of Odessa - Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian military continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces, hitting three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-07-14T16:24+0000
2026-07-14T16:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
odessa
cargo ship
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105923/41/1059234152_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c5ed4fb65efad91cbe14e4bc77fe2a78.jpg
"Throughout the day, the Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces. Three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa were hit by strike drones," the statement read. The Russian armed forces used high-precision weapons to strike port infrastructure facilities and five fuel and lubricant storage tanks in the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny, intended to supply the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.Earlier in the day, Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships serving the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, and in the course of these operations, dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk to the port of Odessa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russia-continues-attacks-on-ukraines-ports-ships-used-in-armys-interests--1124443822.html
russia
ukraine
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105923/41/1059234152_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa102f9ec76af90d73bba0704707497d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine, odessa, cargo ship
russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine, odessa, cargo ship

Three Dry Cargo Ships Struck at Port of Odessa - Russian Defense Ministry

16:24 GMT 14.07.2026
© Photo : Denis Abramov / Go to the mediabankManuevers of Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla. File photo
Manuevers of Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
© Photo : Denis Abramov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces, hitting three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Throughout the day, the Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces. Three more dry cargo ships at the port of Odessa were hit by strike drones," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces used high-precision weapons to strike port infrastructure facilities and five fuel and lubricant storage tanks in the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny, intended to supply the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army continued to strike at Ukrainian ports and ships serving the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, and in the course of these operations, dry cargo ships were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing from the port of Chernomorsk to the port of Odessa.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Continues Attacks on Ukraine's Ports, Ships Used in Army's Interests
12:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала