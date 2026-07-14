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Trump Says He Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With Investment Deals With Gulf States
Trump Says He Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With Investment Deals With Gulf States
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will replace US-proposed 20% fee on cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz with trade and investment deals involving Gulf states.
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"I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The waterway remains open to all ship traffic except vessels linked to Iran, Trump claimed.
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Trump Says He Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With Investment Deals With Gulf States

15:55 GMT 14.07.2026 (Updated: 15:56 GMT 14.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will replace US-proposed 20% fee on cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz with trade and investment deals involving Gulf states.
"I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The waterway remains open to all ship traffic except vessels linked to Iran, Trump claimed.
"We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo," Trump added.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and receive a reimbursement equal to 20% of cargo shipped through the waterway. He also said the United States was reinstating the blockade of Iranian ports.

Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Expects Limited Disruptions to Oil Shipments Through Hormuz Strait - White House
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