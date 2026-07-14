https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/trump-says-he-will-replace-20-hormuz-cargo-fee-with-investment-deals-with-gulf-states-1124445378.html

Trump Says He Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With Investment Deals With Gulf States

Trump Says He Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With Investment Deals With Gulf States

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will replace US-proposed 20% fee on cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz with trade and investment deals involving Gulf states.

2026-07-14T15:55+0000

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2026-07-14T15:56+0000

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"I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The waterway remains open to all ship traffic except vessels linked to Iran, Trump claimed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/us-expects-limited-disruptions-to-oil-shipments-through-hormuz-strait---white-house-1124444998.html

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