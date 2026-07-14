https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/trump-says-he-will-replace-20-hormuz-cargo-fee-with-investment-deals-with-gulf-states-1124445378.html
Trump Says He Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With Investment Deals With Gulf States
Trump Says He Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With Investment Deals With Gulf States
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will replace US-proposed 20% fee on cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz with trade and investment deals involving Gulf states.
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"I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The waterway remains open to all ship traffic except vessels linked to Iran, Trump claimed.
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Trump Says He Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With Investment Deals With Gulf States
15:55 GMT 14.07.2026 (Updated: 15:56 GMT 14.07.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will replace US-proposed 20% fee on cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz with trade and investment deals involving Gulf states.
"I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The waterway remains open to all ship traffic except vessels linked to Iran, Trump claimed.
"We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo," Trump added.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and receive a reimbursement equal to 20% of cargo shipped through the waterway. He also said the United States was reinstating the blockade of Iranian ports.